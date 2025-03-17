Solar Eclipse 2025: Date, Time, Visibility – Will India Witness the March 29 Surya Grahan?

A solar eclipse occurs when the Moon moves between the Earth and the Sun, temporarily blocking the Sun’s light. However, in a partial solar eclipse, the Moon covers only a part of the Sun, creating a crescent-shaped glow in the sky.

The first solar eclipse of 2025 is set to occur on March 29, offering a celestial spectacle for skywatchers worldwide. This will be a partial solar eclipse, meaning the Moon will cover only a portion of the Sun. The eclipse will be visible in several parts of the world, including Asia, North America, Europe, Africa, and the Arctic, with the best views expected in North America during sunrise.

Will India Witness the Solar Eclipse?

Unfortunately, India will not witness the partial solar eclipse on March 29. According to astronomical data, the eclipse will be visible from regions including Europe, northern Asia, North America, South America, Africa, the Atlantic Ocean, and the Arctic Ocean. North America will have the best view, particularly at sunrise.

Cities Where the Partial Solar Eclipse Will Be Visible

If you are in any of the following cities, you may be able to witness the partial solar eclipse on March 29, 2025:

North America

USA: New York, Augusta, Presque Isle

Canada: Montreal, Halifax, St. John’s, Kuujjuaq

Europe

United Kingdom: London

France: Paris

Germany: Berlin

Spain: Madrid

Other European cities: Brussels (Belgium), Amsterdam (Netherlands), Dublin (Ireland), Reykjavik (Iceland), Oslo (Norway), Stockholm (Sweden), Helsinki (Finland)

Africa

Morocco: Casablanca

Other Locations

Nuuk (Greenland)

Tórshavn (Faroe Islands)

Longyearbyen (Svalbard, Norway)

Belushya Guba (Russia)

What is a Partial Solar Eclipse?

A solar eclipse occurs when the Moon moves between the Earth and the Sun, temporarily blocking the Sun’s light. However, in a partial solar eclipse, the Moon covers only a part of the Sun, creating a crescent-shaped glow in the sky.

A solar eclipse always occurs during a new moon phase, and often, a lunar eclipse follows a solar eclipse within two weeks. The second partial solar eclipse of 2025 is scheduled for September 21, visible in Australia, Antarctica, and the Pacific Ocean.

Date, Time, and Duration of the Solar Eclipse

According to Indian Standard Time (IST), the eclipse will follow this timeline on March 29, 2025:

Eclipse Begins: 2:20 PM IST

Maximum Eclipse: 4:17 PM IST

Eclipse Ends: 6:13 PM IST

The entire eclipse will last for approximately four hours.

How to Safely Watch a Solar Eclipse?

Unlike a lunar eclipse, which can be viewed with the naked eye, a solar eclipse should never be observed directly. Looking at the Sun without proper protection can cause permanent eye damage. To safely view the eclipse, one should use:

Eclipse glasses with certified solar filters

Solar viewing projectors

Welding glass (shade 14 or higher)

