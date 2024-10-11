Southern Skies To Glow With Northern Lights As Solar Storm Hits Earth

A powerful solar storm triggered by a major flare from the sun has slammed into Earth, with U.S. officials warning it could escalate to "extreme" levels.

A powerful solar storm triggered by a major flare from the sun has slammed into Earth, with U.S. officials warning it could escalate to “extreme” levels. The solar event, which began on October 10, has already caused significant disruption, including a “severe” geomagnetic storm that could affect power grids, GPS, and radio communications systems.

Solar Flare Sparks Geomagnetic Storm

According to scientists from NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Group (SWPC), the event began when a cloud of charged solar particles, known as a coronal mass ejection (CME), collided with Earth around 11:17 a.m. EDT. The impact triggered a severe G4-class geomagnetic storm, which rapidly intensified by 12:57 p.m. EDT, reaching critical levels.

Though the storm is already severe, SWPC officials have noted there is a possibility it could escalate further to G5 (Extreme) levels, which would amplify its impact on Earth. The storm is expected to continue through October 11, with the potential for even more intense disruptions.

Potential Impact on Infrastructure and Power Grids

The primary concern about the solar storm lies in its potential to disrupt critical infrastructure. Severe geomagnetic storms can cause radio blackouts, interfere with satellite communications, and damage power grids. The 1989 solar storm, which triggered a massive blackout in Canada and parts of the northeastern U.S., serves as a reminder of the destructive potential of such events.

States that are already grappling with power outages, such as North Carolina and Florida due to the recent hurricanes, may face additional strain from the storm’s effects. NOAA officials have warned that the solar storm could exacerbate the already stressed power systems in these areas.

Aurora Displays Visible as Far South as Alabama

On a positive note, the solar storm is expected to intensify aurora displays. Regions that typically do not experience the northern lights may be able to witness the spectacular phenomenon. According to SWPC, the auroras could be visible as far south as Alabama and northern California on clear nights.

Ongoing Solar Activity and Warnings for Future Storms

The solar flare that triggered this geomagnetic storm is classified as an X1.8 flare, one of several powerful solar flares from the sun in recent days. Just a week earlier, an X9 flare had erupted on October 3, and on Thursday, an X1.4 flare followed. These solar flares indicate that the sun’s activity remains high, and further storms could occur in the coming days.

Solar Storms in Context: A Growing Threat

The current solar storm is the second G4-class geomagnetic storm watch issued by NOAA since 2005, with the previous one occurring in May 2024. In that event, a series of solar flares sent multiple CMEs toward Earth, causing dazzling auroras as far south as Alabama. The storm this week could have similar effects on aurora visibility, but the bigger concern remains the potential for infrastructure disruptions.

NOAA Updates State Agencies, Prepares for Possible Impact

As the storm progresses, SWPC officials have informed FEMA and various state agencies involved in recovery efforts, especially those in regions already dealing with hurricane damage. The solar storm’s effects may add another layer of complexity to ongoing recovery operations, particularly in areas already facing power grid stress.

In summary, while the storm presents an exciting opportunity for skywatchers to witness aurora displays further south than usual, it also raises significant concerns about the vulnerability of Earth’s infrastructure to the sun’s powerful activity. SWPC officials will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates on any developments.

