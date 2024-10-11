Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, October 11, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Southern Skies To Glow With Northern Lights As Solar Storm Hits Earth

A powerful solar storm triggered by a major flare from the sun has slammed into Earth, with U.S. officials warning it could escalate to "extreme" levels.

HTML tutorial
Advertisement
Southern Skies To Glow With Northern Lights As Solar Storm Hits Earth

A powerful solar storm triggered by a major flare from the sun has slammed into Earth, with U.S. officials warning it could escalate to “extreme” levels. The solar event, which began on October 10, has already caused significant disruption, including a “severe” geomagnetic storm that could affect power grids, GPS, and radio communications systems.

Solar Flare Sparks Geomagnetic Storm

According to scientists from NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Group (SWPC), the event began when a cloud of charged solar particles, known as a coronal mass ejection (CME), collided with Earth around 11:17 a.m. EDT. The impact triggered a severe G4-class geomagnetic storm, which rapidly intensified by 12:57 p.m. EDT, reaching critical levels.

Though the storm is already severe, SWPC officials have noted there is a possibility it could escalate further to G5 (Extreme) levels, which would amplify its impact on Earth. The storm is expected to continue through October 11, with the potential for even more intense disruptions.

Potential Impact on Infrastructure and Power Grids

The primary concern about the solar storm lies in its potential to disrupt critical infrastructure. Severe geomagnetic storms can cause radio blackouts, interfere with satellite communications, and damage power grids. The 1989 solar storm, which triggered a massive blackout in Canada and parts of the northeastern U.S., serves as a reminder of the destructive potential of such events.

States that are already grappling with power outages, such as North Carolina and Florida due to the recent hurricanes, may face additional strain from the storm’s effects. NOAA officials have warned that the solar storm could exacerbate the already stressed power systems in these areas.

Aurora Displays Visible as Far South as Alabama

On a positive note, the solar storm is expected to intensify aurora displays. Regions that typically do not experience the northern lights may be able to witness the spectacular phenomenon. According to SWPC, the auroras could be visible as far south as Alabama and northern California on clear nights.

Ongoing Solar Activity and Warnings for Future Storms

The solar flare that triggered this geomagnetic storm is classified as an X1.8 flare, one of several powerful solar flares from the sun in recent days. Just a week earlier, an X9 flare had erupted on October 3, and on Thursday, an X1.4 flare followed. These solar flares indicate that the sun’s activity remains high, and further storms could occur in the coming days.

Solar Storms in Context: A Growing Threat

The current solar storm is the second G4-class geomagnetic storm watch issued by NOAA since 2005, with the previous one occurring in May 2024. In that event, a series of solar flares sent multiple CMEs toward Earth, causing dazzling auroras as far south as Alabama. The storm this week could have similar effects on aurora visibility, but the bigger concern remains the potential for infrastructure disruptions.

NOAA Updates State Agencies, Prepares for Possible Impact

As the storm progresses, SWPC officials have informed FEMA and various state agencies involved in recovery efforts, especially those in regions already dealing with hurricane damage. The solar storm’s effects may add another layer of complexity to ongoing recovery operations, particularly in areas already facing power grid stress.

In summary, while the storm presents an exciting opportunity for skywatchers to witness aurora displays further south than usual, it also raises significant concerns about the vulnerability of Earth’s infrastructure to the sun’s powerful activity. SWPC officials will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates on any developments.

ALSO READ: TikTok Cuts Hundreds Of Jobs As It Shifts To AI-Driven Moderation

Filed under

Northern Lights power grids Solar Storm
HTML tutorial
Advertisement

Also Read

Violence Erupts In Martinique Over High Living Costs, Curfew Now In Effect

Violence Erupts In Martinique Over High Living Costs, Curfew Now In Effect

EU Set To Impose Sanctions On Iran For Supplying Ballistic Missiles To Russia

EU Set To Impose Sanctions On Iran For Supplying Ballistic Missiles To Russia

Trudeau Meets PM Modi In Laos, Stresses ‘Work That We Need To Do’

Trudeau Meets PM Modi In Laos, Stresses ‘Work That We Need To Do’

Zelensky Meets Pope Francis Amid European Tour To Bolster Support For ‘Victory Plan’

Zelensky Meets Pope Francis Amid European Tour To Bolster Support For ‘Victory Plan’

User Praises Icecream And Sanitary Napkin Combo, BigBasket Apologises

User Praises Icecream And Sanitary Napkin Combo, BigBasket Apologises

Entertainment

Arjun Mathur Ties the Knot with Tiya Tejpal in Intimate Ceremony; Jodi ‘Made In Heaven’

Arjun Mathur Ties the Knot with Tiya Tejpal in Intimate Ceremony; Jodi ‘Made In Heaven’

Barun Sobti On Kohrra Season 2: It Will Be Better Than First One

Barun Sobti On Kohrra Season 2: It Will Be Better Than First One

Amitabh Bachchan’s 82nd Birthday, Anand Pandit Shares Memories Of Film ‘Trishul’

Amitabh Bachchan’s 82nd Birthday, Anand Pandit Shares Memories Of Film ‘Trishul’

Shabana Azmi To Be Awarded With Excellence Cinema Award At MAMI Mumbai Festival

Shabana Azmi To Be Awarded With Excellence Cinema Award At MAMI Mumbai Festival

Ajay Devgn’s ‘Singham’ To Re-Release In Theatres October 18

Ajay Devgn’s ‘Singham’ To Re-Release In Theatres October 18

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Students Dazzle At Lakmé Fashion Week With ‘Chor Bazar’ Collection

Students Dazzle At Lakmé Fashion Week With ‘Chor Bazar’ Collection

Met Gala 2025: A Night of Fashion and Cultural Celebration

Met Gala 2025: A Night of Fashion and Cultural Celebration

India’s Hidden Mountain Gems: Discover Some Offbeat Destinations for Your Next Getaway

India’s Hidden Mountain Gems: Discover Some Offbeat Destinations for Your Next Getaway

What is Cuffing Season? 6 Gen Z Dating Terms That You Must Know

What is Cuffing Season? 6 Gen Z Dating Terms That You Must Know

Dealing With Your Mental Health? 10 Yoga Poses to Instantly Improve Mental Health

Dealing With Your Mental Health? 10 Yoga Poses to Instantly Improve Mental Health

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox