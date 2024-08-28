SpaceX Delays Polaris Dawn Mission as Weather and Technical Issues Arise

SpaceX has once again delayed its ambitious Polaris Dawn mission, which aims to achieve a groundbreaking milestone in space exploration.

SpaceX announces delay

On Tuesday, SpaceX announced the delay via a post on X, citing “unfavorable weather forecasted in Dragon’s splashdown areas off the coast of Florida” as the primary reason for the postponement. This announcement followed an earlier setback earlier in the day, when a helium leak was detected in a line connecting the rocket to the launch tower, forcing the cancellation of an initial attempt.

The Polaris Dawn mission

The Polaris Dawn mission, spearheaded by billionaire entrepreneur Jared Isaacman, was set to lift off aboard a Falcon 9 rocket. The mission’s Dragon capsule is planned to reach a peak altitude of 870 miles (1,400 kilometers), surpassing any crewed mission in more than fifty years, since the Apollo era.

Jared Isaacman, the mission commander, is set to lead his four-member team through this historic expedition, which will include the first-ever spacewalk performed by private citizens. The team will be equipped with newly developed SpaceX extravehicular activity (EVA) suits designed for the mission. The crew includes:

Scott Poteet , mission pilot and retired US Air Force lieutenant colonel

, mission pilot and retired US Air Force lieutenant colonel Sarah Gillis , mission specialist and lead space operations engineer at SpaceX

, mission specialist and lead space operations engineer at SpaceX Anna Menon, mission specialist and medical officer, also a lead space operations engineer at SpaceX

The team has undergone extensive preparation for the mission, including over two years of training, hundreds of hours in simulators, and various other activities such as skydiving, centrifuge training, scuba diving, and climbing an Ecuadoran volcano.

Polaris program

Polaris Dawn is the first of three planned missions under the Polaris program, a collaboration between Isaacman and SpaceX. Isaacman has not disclosed the exact amount invested in this mission, but it is known that he spent approximately $200 million for the SpaceX Inspiration4 mission in September 2021, the first all-civilian orbital mission.

During the Polaris Dawn mission, the spacecraft will reach its highest altitude on the first day, briefly entering the Van Allen radiation belt—a region with high-energy charged particles that pose potential health risks for extended exposure.

On the third day of the mission, the crew will utilize their advanced EVA spacesuits—featuring heads-up displays, helmet cameras, and enhanced joint mobility systems—for their historic spacewalk. Each astronaut will spend 15 to 20 minutes outside the spacecraft, 435 miles above Earth’s surface.

Mission objectives

The mission objectives also include testing laser-based satellite communications between the spacecraft and SpaceX’s Starlink constellation, which comprises over 6,000 satellites aimed at improving space communication speeds. Additionally, the crew will conduct nearly 40 scientific experiments, including tests with contact lenses embedded with microelectronics to monitor eye pressure and shape.

Following a six-day mission, Polaris Dawn is expected to conclude with a splashdown off the coast of Florida.