Friday, March 7, 2025
SpaceX Loses Contact With Eighth Starship Spacecraft Test Flight, Debris Control Measures Taken

SpaceX's eighth Starship test flight ended in uncertainty after the company lost telemetry data mid-flight, raising questions about the mission's outcome. The ambitious launch aimed to test key capabilities, including engine reignition in space and mock satellite deployment, as SpaceX pushes toward future Moon and Mars missions.

SpaceX Starship Spacecraft Test Flight: SpaceX’s highly anticipated eighth test flight of its Starship spacecraft ended in uncertainty after the company lost telemetry data from the vehicle mid-flight. The mission, which launched from South Texas, aimed to achieve several key objectives, including reigniting an engine in space and deploying mock satellites. However, the spacecraft’s status remains unclear following the abrupt loss of signal.

Sacecraft Tumbles

Dan Huot, SpaceX’s communications representative, confirmed the loss of data, stating, “We’re no longer receiving telemetry at this moment. So we were only about 20 seconds away or so from the end of that ship (engine) burn. We saw several of the engines start to cut out.”

Video footage from the livestream showed the spacecraft tumbling, with only two of its six engines operational at the time. The loss of attitude control further complicated the mission’s outcome, though the exact cause of the issue remains under investigation.

SpaceX Takes Safety Measures Amid Debris Concerns

The loss of telemetry occurred at roughly the same point in the mission as during Flight 7 in January, when Starship exploded over the Caribbean. The previous incident scattered debris across populated islands, including South Caicos, where falling wreckage damaged a car. In response, SpaceX implemented “debris response areas” in coordination with air traffic control to mitigate risks to public safety.

“We’ve got a lot of measures in place, like debris response areas, where we coordinate very closely with air traffic control,” Huot said. “We have a lot of measures put (in place) before we ever launch a rocket to make sure that we’re keeping the public safe. Those worked last time and they’re actively in work right now.”

SpaceX Ambitious Mission 

Despite these precautions, it remains unclear if any debris resulted from today’s mission or where the spacecraft may have exploded. SpaceX has not yet confirmed if the Starship’s automated abort systems triggered a self-destruct sequence for safety reasons.

The eighth flight test marked another milestone in SpaceX’s ambitious Starship program, the most powerful rocket ever built. The company successfully executed a Super Heavy booster catch—one of the mission’s key goals—before losing contact with the spacecraft.

Today’s attempt followed a delay earlier in the week, when engineers postponed the launch to troubleshoot undisclosed issues. The mission’s primary objectives included engine reignition in space and the deployment of mock satellites—critical steps in advancing Starship’s capability for future missions to the Moon and Mars.

SpaceX Starship Spacecraft

