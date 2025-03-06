SpaceX Prepares For Starship’s Eighth Test Flight Following January Setback: How To Watch

SpaceX is preparing for the eighth test flight of its Starship rocket, the spacecraft designed to one day carry humans to Mars. The launch follows January's partial success, with hopes of overcoming previous setbacks and advancing the rocket's development.

SpaceX Starship, the spacecraft envisioned by Elon Musk to eventually carry humans to Mars, is back on the launch mount at the company’s South Texas facility, ready for its eighth test flight. The upcoming launch follows the partial success of the seventh test in January, which saw the rocket’s booster return to the launchpad, but the upper-stage spacecraft disintegrated over the Caribbean.

On Monday night, SpaceX flight controllers halted the countdown with approximately 30 seconds remaining. Minutes later, the company decided not to proceed with the launch. After several days of additional work, SpaceX is prepared to make another attempt, aiming for a more successful outcome.

Launch Schedule and Viewing Details

The launch is scheduled to take place during a one-hour window starting at 6:30 p.m. Eastern time on Thursday from SpaceX’s Starbase facility in South Texas. The company has begun loading propellants into the rocket, and live video coverage is available on SpaceX’s official channels.

Largest Rocket System Constructed by SpaceX

Starship represents the largest rocket system ever constructed, standing at 403 feet tall — nearly 100 feet taller than the Statue of Liberty, including its pedestal. The rocket consists of two stages: the Super Heavy booster and the upper-stage spacecraft, both made from stainless steel.

The Super Heavy booster is equipped with 33 Raptor engines, generating 16 million pounds of thrust at full throttle — the highest thrust ever achieved by a rocket booster. The upper stage, also referred to as Starship or simply Ship, resembles a retro rocket from 1950s science fiction films, complete with large fins. This section is designed to reach orbit and eventually transport people to the moon or Mars.

SpaceX Track Record and Future Prospects

SpaceX has conducted six prior test flights that demonstrated the rocket’s fundamental design and the ability of Starship to return to Earth in one piece. The seventh test flight in January showed progress, with the booster successfully landing back at the launch site. However, the upper-stage spacecraft’s disintegration highlighted the need for further improvements.

The company aims to refine the spacecraft’s reliability in the coming year. SpaceX is expected to receive approval from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for up to 25 test flights in 2025, as it continues to develop the rocket’s capabilities for future missions.

