Tuesday, April 1, 2025
SpaceX To Launch First Crewed Mission To Polar Orbit With Unique Mushroom Experiment

The crew of four will conduct a range of scientific experiments, including growing mushrooms in microgravity.

SpaceX To Launch First Crewed Mission To Polar Orbit With Unique Mushroom Experiment


SpaceX is preparing for a historic launch that will mark the first human spaceflight to directly orbit over Earth’s polar regions. Named Fram2, the mission is privately funded and commanded by cryptocurrency entrepreneur Chun Wang.

The crew of four will conduct a range of scientific experiments, including growing mushrooms in microgravity, a potential breakthrough for long-duration space missions.

The launch is scheduled for Monday night at 9:46 p.m. ET from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, with a backup window extending until early Tuesday morning. A Falcon 9 rocket will carry the crew aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule for a mission expected to last between three to five days.

A Crew of Explorers and Scientists

The Fram2 mission is named after the Norwegian exploration ship that carried Roald Amundsen to the South Pole in the early 20th century. The diverse crew reflects this spirit of adventure:

  • Chun Wang (Malta) – Mission commander and co-founder of cryptocurrency companies f2pool and skatefish.
  • Jannicke Mikkelsen (Norway) -Vehicle commander, film director, and cinematographer.
  • Rabea Rogge (Germany)- Mission pilot, electrical engineer, and robotics researcher.
  • Eric Philips (Australia)-Mission specialist, polar explorer, and medical officer.

The crew underwent an eight-month training program, including survival exercises in Alaska, to simulate extreme conditions and prepare for the challenges of spaceflight.

About the Polar Orbit

Unlike traditional missions that travel in an east-west orbit, Fram2 will follow a north-south trajectory, circling the Earth over the North and South Poles. While satellites frequently use polar orbits for Earth observation, this is the first time astronauts will follow this path.

The journey will provide unique global coverage, allowing researchers to collect data on radiation exposure, Earth’s atmosphere, and environmental changes from a new perspective.

Scientific Breakthroughs: X-Rays and Mushrooms in Space

The crew will conduct 22 experiments during their mission, with two particularly notable ones:

1. First X-Ray Taken in Space – A study that could aid in medical diagnostics for long-duration space missions.

2. Mushroom Cultivation in Microgravity- Scientists will attempt to grow oyster mushrooms aboard the spacecraft, marking the first time mushrooms are cultivated as a crop in space.

Dr. Flávia Fayet-Moore, CEO of FOODiQ Global, explains that mushrooms are an ideal space crop due to their resilience, quick growth, and ability to produce vitamin D when exposed to ultraviolet light. This could be critical for astronauts’ bone health on extended missions to the Moon and Mars.

In addition to scientific experiments, the mission will test how well astronauts reacclimate to gravity upon return. The crew will attempt to exit the spacecraft without medical assistance, providing insights into human endurance after space travel.

