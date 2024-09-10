SpaceX to Launch Polaris Dawn Crew on Ambitious Mission into Earth’s Radiation Belts

As SpaceX prepares for the highly anticipated Polaris Dawn mission, the latest forecast indicates a 60% chance of unfavorable conditions.

As SpaceX prepares for the highly anticipated Polaris Dawn mission, the latest forecast indicates a 60% chance of unfavorable conditions for a scheduled Tuesday launch, according to a recent update on X by SpaceX. The mission’s success hinges not only on clear weather for takeoff but also on suitable conditions for the crew’s safe return from space. SpaceX must ensure calm waters and low winds during the re-entry phase to avoid complications.

The Polaris Dawn mission, which will span five days in space, faces additional challenges. The spacecraft’s life support system is designed to sustain the crew for a maximum of five or six days. Given that spacewalks will deplete the oxygen supply, precise timing of the mission’s return is crucial.

The Journey to Orbit

Assuming the weather conditions improve and the countdown proceeds without issues, SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket will ignite, delivering a powerful burst of flame and sound at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The crew, seated in an igloo-shaped SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule, will experience a dramatic ascent as the rocket propels them beyond Earth’s atmosphere.

The Falcon 9 rocket’s first stage will burn fuel for approximately 2 ½ minutes before separating from the second stage. The second stage will continue to accelerate the Crew Dragon spacecraft towards orbit. Meanwhile, the first stage will be guided back to Earth, aiming for a successful landing on a seafaring platform. This reusable rocket technology is a hallmark of SpaceX, designed to lower the cost of spaceflight.

To achieve orbit, the Falcon 9 must reach speeds exceeding 17,000 miles per hour (27,358 kilometers per hour). Once this “orbital velocity” is attained, the Crew Dragon will detach and navigate space using its onboard thrusters.

Aiming for Historical Milestones

Polaris Dawn, spearheaded by SpaceX and billionaire Jared Isaacman—who previously ventured into space with the Inspiration4 mission in September 2021—aims to achieve several notable firsts. Isaacman, alongside former US Air Force pilot Scott “Kidd” Poteet and SpaceX engineers Anna Menon and Sarah Gillis, plans to set new records in space exploration.

The mission intends to surpass the altitude record set by NASA’s Gemini 11 mission in 1966, which reached 853 miles (1,373 kilometers). Polaris Dawn could exceed this record by approximately 20 miles (32 kilometers), positioning it as the highest human orbit since NASA’s Apollo program, which concluded in 1972.

Additionally, Polaris Dawn might mark the furthest any woman has traveled into space. The mission will also include a historic spacewalk on its third day. The crew will attempt this spacewalk while orbiting at a lower altitude of about 435 miles (700 kilometers) above Earth.

Challenges of the Spacewalk

The spacewalk represents a significant challenge for the mission. Exposing the Crew Dragon capsule and its occupants to the vacuum of space introduces risks, including potential difficulties in resealing the hatch due to pressure differences. Furthermore, SpaceX has taken precautions to mitigate the release of toxins from spacecraft hardware during cabin repressurization.

As the Polaris Dawn mission approaches its launch date, SpaceX faces both technical and environmental challenges. However, the mission promises to push the boundaries of human space exploration and set new records in spaceflight history.