SpaceX's $680 Million Mission: Crashing the International Space Station Into The Sea

SpaceX has definetely emerged as a leader in sending rockets to the space and also returning them back to earth completely intact, That sounds like a significant achievement that conventional spacecraft hadn’t managed until now. In a recent development, interestingly the aerospace giant is set to take down the International Space Station (ISS), according to doccuments published by NASA on Tuesday.

NASA announced its plan to deorbit the ISS in 2022, and recently selected Elon Musk’s SpaceX as the contractor for this monumental task. SpaceX has been assigned the challenge of developing a specialized “tug boat” vehicle to maneuver the station into the Pacific Ocean from space. The contract, totaling $843 million, underscores SpaceX’s pivotal role in this endeavor.

Headquartered in Hawthorne, California, SpaceX competed against two other firms, Northrop Grumman Systems and AlphaSpaces, for the contract, as revealed in a source selection statement released on Tuesday. AlphaSpaces’s proposal was deemed unacceptable and excluded from further consideration.

SpaceX’s proposal scored 822 out of 1,000 on “mission suitability,” evaluating criteria such as small business engagement, management strategy, and technical expertise. The evaluation highlighted five strengths, including three significant ones, along with one identified weakness.

In contrast, Northrop Grumman achieved a score of 589 out of 1,000. The report acknowledged three strengths but also outlined seven weaknesses, citing issues such as an incomplete approach to hardware procurement among other concerns.

Northrop’s proposal would have cost more than SpaceX’s, with NASA stating it would be “higher than” $680 million. The report further indicated that Northrop’s total evaluated cost was “significantly higher” than SpaceX’s. Both firms’ past performances were assessed; SpaceX’s was rated as “very high,” while Northrop’s was assessed as “moderate.”

The ISS has been orbiting Earth since construction began in 1998. Since its first crew arrived in November 2000, it has hosted over 250 visitors from 20 countries. Currently, the ISS is home to crews from SpaceX, Soyuz, and Boeing.

Over the years, the space station’s operational life has been extended multiple times. However, continuing its presence in space beyond 2030 is considered risky, according to the BBC. The ISS’s orbit is scheduled to naturally decay in 2026, preparing it for deorbiting by mid-2030.

“Selecting a U.S. Deorbit Vehicle for the International Space Station will help NASA and its international partners ensure a safe and responsible transition in low Earth orbit at the end of station operations,” said Ken Bowersox, associate administrator for NASA’s Space Operations Mission Directorate, in a statement last month. “This decision also supports NASA’s plans for future commercial destinations and allows for the continued use of space near Earth.”

