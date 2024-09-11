SpaceX’s Polaris Dawn Sets New Record For Human Space Travel, Surpassing Apollo Missions

SpaceX’s Polaris Dawn mission has achieved a historic milestone, sending astronauts 1,400 kilometers beyond Earth—the farthest humans have traveled since NASA’s Apollo missions over 50 years ago. This mission not only highlights the advances in private space travel but also paves the way for future deep-space exploration.

Mission Details and Launch

Launched on September 10, 2024, from Kennedy Space Center, the Polaris Dawn mission marks the 14th crewed flight of SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft. The mission, aboard a Falcon 9 rocket, encountered several challenges before its successful launch. The initial attempt on August 27, 2024, was postponed due to a helium leak, and the second attempt on August 28 was delayed by unfavorable weather conditions. The mission finally lifted off at 2:53 PM Indian Time on September 10.

Crew and Objectives

The Polaris Dawn mission features a team of four astronauts: Commander Jared Isaacman, mission pilot Scott Poteet, and mission specialists Sarah Gillis and Anna Menon. This mission is particularly noteworthy for being the first spacewalk conducted entirely by private astronauts. Equipped with advanced extravehicular activity (EVA) suits developed by SpaceX, the crew will perform a variety of experiments and tests during their time in orbit.

One of the mission’s significant objectives is to traverse the Van Allen radiation belts—two layers of charged particles encircling Earth. The inner belt, located 1,000-2,000 km above Earth, consists mainly of high-energy protons, while the outer belt, ranging from 13,000-60,000 km above, contains high-energy electrons. Studying these belts will provide insights into the effects of space radiation on human health, crucial for planning future missions to the Moon and Mars.

Spacewalk and Research Contributions

A highlight of the Polaris Dawn mission is its upcoming spacewalk, scheduled for September 12, 2024. This will be the first spacewalk conducted by a team of private astronauts, aiming to test the new SpaceX suits and gather data on the challenges of extravehicular activities in this context.

The mission also supports NASA’s Human Research Program, which investigates how spaceflight impacts human health. Jancy McPhee, Associate Chief Scientist for Human Research at NASA, emphasized the mission’s importance, stating, “Each mission, whether the crew is comprised of commercial or NASA astronauts, provides a key opportunity to expand our knowledge about how spaceflight affects human health. Information gathered from Polaris Dawn will give us critical insights to help NASA plan for deeper space travel to the Moon and Mars.”

Elon Musk’s Reflection

In celebration of the mission, SpaceX founder Elon Musk shared a poetic message on social media: “Strive to greater heights, For a future brighter than the past, Waking up each morning inspired, To learn new secrets of the Universe!” His words reflect the ambition and pioneering spirit driving SpaceX’s mission and the broader goals of private space exploration.

Strive to greater heights,

For a future brighter than the past,

Waking up each morning inspired,

To learn new secrets of the Universe! https://t.co/NllIrVjK4F — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 11, 2024

The Polaris Dawn mission marks a significant advancement in space travel and research, showcasing the potential of private companies in pushing the boundaries of human exploration.

ALSO READ | Who Is The Daring Billionaire Launched By SpaceX For A Historic Private Spacewalk? | NewsX