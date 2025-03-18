Sunita Williams’ Journey Back To Earth: SpaceX Dragon Freedom Successfully Exits Approach Ellipsoid

SpaceX Dragon Freedom exits Approach Ellipsoid, bringing Sunita Williams and Crew-9 back to Earth after delays. Splashdown off Florida set for March 19. NASA to broadcast live.

The SpaceX Dragon Freedom spacecraft, carrying Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams and three other astronauts, has successfully exited the Approach Ellipsoid (AE), marking a critical step in its journey back to Earth. The latest update from NASA confirms that the spacecraft has cleared the keep-out sphere after undocking, bringing Crew-9 one step closer to their long-awaited return.

NASA Confirms Smooth Undocking for Crew-9

After being stranded in space for nearly nine months, Crew-9 members—Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore, Nick Hague, and Russian cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov—are finally heading home. Their return was delayed due to technical issues with the Boeing Starliner spacecraft, initially intended for their journey back. However, SpaceX’s Crew Dragon stepped in to facilitate their safe return.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

What is the Approach Ellipsoid?

The Approach Ellipsoid (AE) is a key safety zone around the International Space Station (ISS), measuring four kilometers. This imaginary boundary ensures controlled arrivals and departures of spacecraft. With Dragon Freedom now beyond this zone, the next phases of the return mission are set in motion.

NASA’s Live Coverage Schedule for the Return Journey

NASA will provide live updates on the return mission, allowing space enthusiasts to witness Sunita Williams’ homecoming in real-time.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Hatch Closing: 8:15 AM IST

8:15 AM IST Undocking Coverage Begins: 10:15 AM IST

10:15 AM IST Undocking Time: 10:35 AM IST

10:35 AM IST Return Coverage Starts: 2:15 AM IST (March 19)

2:15 AM IST (March 19) Deorbit Burn: 2:41 AM IST

2:41 AM IST Splashdown: 3:27 AM IST

3:27 AM IST Post-Splashdown Media Conference: 5:00 AM IST

Where Will Sunita Williams and Crew Splash Down?

The Dragon Freedom spacecraft will splash down off the coast of Florida, with the final location to be decided based on sea conditions, weather forecasts, and recovery team readiness.

Sunita Williams’ Spiritual Connection to Space

Williams has always expressed her deep-rooted connection to Indian culture. On this mission, she carried a copy of the Bhagavad Gita and a Lord Ganesha idol, a tradition she has followed on previous spaceflights. This reflects her admiration for Indian spirituality and heritage, which she has embraced throughout her career as an astronaut.

As the world eagerly awaits the final leg of Crew-9’s return, all eyes remain on the successful execution of the deorbit burn and splashdown. NASA’s coverage will provide live updates, ensuring that space enthusiasts don’t miss this historic moment.

ALSO READ: NASA To Offer Live Coverage Of Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore’s Return; When And Where To Watch?