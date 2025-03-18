Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, March 18, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Space & Science»
  • Sunita Williams’ Journey Back To Earth: SpaceX Dragon Freedom Successfully Exits Approach Ellipsoid

Sunita Williams’ Journey Back To Earth: SpaceX Dragon Freedom Successfully Exits Approach Ellipsoid

SpaceX Dragon Freedom exits Approach Ellipsoid, bringing Sunita Williams and Crew-9 back to Earth after delays. Splashdown off Florida set for March 19. NASA to broadcast live.

Sunita Williams’ Journey Back To Earth: SpaceX Dragon Freedom Successfully Exits Approach Ellipsoid


The SpaceX Dragon Freedom spacecraft, carrying Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams and three other astronauts, has successfully exited the Approach Ellipsoid (AE), marking a critical step in its journey back to Earth. The latest update from NASA confirms that the spacecraft has cleared the keep-out sphere after undocking, bringing Crew-9 one step closer to their long-awaited return.

NASA Confirms Smooth Undocking for Crew-9

After being stranded in space for nearly nine months, Crew-9 members—Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore, Nick Hague, and Russian cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov—are finally heading home. Their return was delayed due to technical issues with the Boeing Starliner spacecraft, initially intended for their journey back. However, SpaceX’s Crew Dragon stepped in to facilitate their safe return.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

What is the Approach Ellipsoid?

The Approach Ellipsoid (AE) is a key safety zone around the International Space Station (ISS), measuring four kilometers. This imaginary boundary ensures controlled arrivals and departures of spacecraft. With Dragon Freedom now beyond this zone, the next phases of the return mission are set in motion.

NASA’s Live Coverage Schedule for the Return Journey

NASA will provide live updates on the return mission, allowing space enthusiasts to witness Sunita Williams’ homecoming in real-time.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

  • Hatch Closing: 8:15 AM IST
  • Undocking Coverage Begins: 10:15 AM IST
  • Undocking Time: 10:35 AM IST
  • Return Coverage Starts: 2:15 AM IST (March 19)
  • Deorbit Burn: 2:41 AM IST
  • Splashdown: 3:27 AM IST
  • Post-Splashdown Media Conference: 5:00 AM IST

Where Will Sunita Williams and Crew Splash Down?

The Dragon Freedom spacecraft will splash down off the coast of Florida, with the final location to be decided based on sea conditions, weather forecasts, and recovery team readiness.

Sunita Williams’ Spiritual Connection to Space

Williams has always expressed her deep-rooted connection to Indian culture. On this mission, she carried a copy of the Bhagavad Gita and a Lord Ganesha idol, a tradition she has followed on previous spaceflights. This reflects her admiration for Indian spirituality and heritage, which she has embraced throughout her career as an astronaut.

As the world eagerly awaits the final leg of Crew-9’s return, all eyes remain on the successful execution of the deorbit burn and splashdown. NASA’s coverage will provide live updates, ensuring that space enthusiasts don’t miss this historic moment.

ALSO READ: NASA To Offer Live Coverage Of Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore’s Return; When And Where To Watch?

Filed under

NASA live coverage SpaceX Dragon Freedom SpaceX splashdown Sunita Williams return

newsx

Watch | New Footage Emerges In Missing Indian-American Student Sudiksha Konanki’s Case
newsx

Caught On Cam: Father Chokes Teen In An Attempt Of ‘Honour Killing’ Over Denying Arranged...
Tamil Nadu Assembly Speak

AIADMK’s No-Confidence Motion Against Tamil Nadu Speaker Fails In Assembly Vote
newsx

NZ vs PAK, 2nd T20: Seifert, Allen Star As New Zealand Beat Pakistan By 5...
newsx

Air India Express Launches 40 Weekly Direct Flights From Ghaziabad’s Hindon Airport To These Cities
newsx

ED Raids US billionaire George Soros-Backed Open Society Foundations In Bengaluru Over FEMA Violations
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Watch | New Footage Emerges In Missing Indian-American Student Sudiksha Konanki’s Case

Watch | New Footage Emerges In Missing Indian-American Student Sudiksha Konanki’s Case

Caught On Cam: Father Chokes Teen In An Attempt Of ‘Honour Killing’ Over Denying Arranged Marriage

Caught On Cam: Father Chokes Teen In An Attempt Of ‘Honour Killing’ Over Denying Arranged...

AIADMK’s No-Confidence Motion Against Tamil Nadu Speaker Fails In Assembly Vote

AIADMK’s No-Confidence Motion Against Tamil Nadu Speaker Fails In Assembly Vote

NZ vs PAK, 2nd T20: Seifert, Allen Star As New Zealand Beat Pakistan By 5 Wickets

NZ vs PAK, 2nd T20: Seifert, Allen Star As New Zealand Beat Pakistan By 5...

Air India Express Launches 40 Weekly Direct Flights From Ghaziabad’s Hindon Airport To These Cities

Air India Express Launches 40 Weekly Direct Flights From Ghaziabad’s Hindon Airport To These Cities

Entertainment

Taylor Swift Receives Tour of the Century Award at iHeartRadio Music Awards But Skips Event

Taylor Swift Receives Tour of the Century Award at iHeartRadio Music Awards But Skips Event

Why Is Kanye West Planning To Move To Europe?

Why Is Kanye West Planning To Move To Europe?

Beyoncé Announces Final ‘Cowboy Carter’ Tour Stop In Las Vegas – Tickets Sale Begins March 25

Beyoncé Announces Final ‘Cowboy Carter’ Tour Stop In Las Vegas – Tickets Sale Begins March

Is Taylor Swift Avoiding The Spotlight Due To Plastic Surgery?

Is Taylor Swift Avoiding The Spotlight Due To Plastic Surgery?

We Literally Had One Take, Bridgerton Star Simone Ashley Recalls Craziest Experiences She Had While Filming Brad Pitt’s F1

We Literally Had One Take, Bridgerton Star Simone Ashley Recalls Craziest Experiences She Had While

Lifestyle

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips