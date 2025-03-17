Sunita Williams On Her Way To Earth, Family In India Shows Concern Over Her Health

As NASA astronaut Sunita Williams prepares to return to Earth after an extended mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS), her family in India is both excited and apprehensive about her health.

Her cousin, Dinesh Rawal, expressed his concerns, saying, “I may appear happy, but deep inside, I am worried. We just want her to come back safely and in good health.”

Williams, along with fellow astronaut Barry “Butch” Wilmore, has been on the ISS since June last year. The duo traveled to space on Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft, which faced multiple technical issues, including helium leaks and propulsion malfunctions, rendering it unfit for their return journey.

NASA Confirms Return Plans

After months of uncertainty, NASA officially announced that Williams and Wilmore will finally return to Earth on March 18, aboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon, which successfully docked at the ISS over the weekend. They will be accompanied by a Russian cosmonaut on their journey back home.

Concerns Over Long-Term Space Effects

Given the nine-month duration of their stay, medical experts have raised concerns about the potential physiological impacts astronauts face after prolonged exposure to microgravity, including bone density loss and muscle atrophy.

A Bond Beyond Borders

Reflecting on their childhood, Rawal recalled fond memories of Williams’ visits to India. “When she was little, I used to take her for camel rides, and she never wanted to get off! We visited Somnath and other places together. I even attended her wedding in Boston,” he reminisced.

He also shared a touching anecdote about their bond. “After her father passed away, she would always hold my hand. When I asked why, she said it reminded her of him. We have always been close, and we have never truly been apart.”

Awaiting a Hero’s Homecoming

As the countdown to her return begins, Williams’ family and well-wishers across the world eagerly anticipate her safe landing, hoping that her resilience and determination will once again shine through as she readjusts to life back on Earth.