Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, December 2, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Time On The Moon: NASA’s New Study Reveals Clocks Tick Faster Than Earth – But HOW?

NASA's Artemis program, which aims to establish a sustainable human presence on the Moon and beyond, has led researchers to investigate how clocks behave in different gravitational environments, particularly when compared to Earth.

Time On The Moon: NASA’s New Study Reveals Clocks Tick Faster Than Earth – But HOW?

As humanity gears up for a new era of lunar exploration, understanding the concept of time on the Moon is becoming increasingly vital. NASA’s Artemis program, which aims to establish a sustainable human presence on the Moon and beyond, has led researchers to investigate how clocks behave in different gravitational environments, particularly when compared to Earth. A new study sheds light on the fascinating phenomenon of timekeeping on the Moon, revealing that clocks there tick slightly faster than those on Earth.

According to the recently released research in The Astronomical Journal, a clock stationed close to the Moon gains additional time of 56.02 microseconds daily compared to a clock on the Earth. This time discrepancy can be attributed to the influence of gravity and speed, as established by Einstein’s theory of relativity. The time runs the fastest in a location with a weaker field; that is, as the Moon is weaker than Earth, time will run faster there, and this is important for future lunar missions.

This study has implications for upcoming missions at NASA, including the Moon and Mars. The Artemis program, which aims at returning astronauts back to the lunar surface by 2025, will find the insight relating to variation in timekeeping, quite significant in issues regarding navigation, communication, and coordination of missions. Such issues include navigation for spacecraft, where synchronization of time is vital to avoiding space collisions during approach and landing operations. Findings will also play a role in harmonizing time systems that will be used on lunar bases and spacecraft for mission operations.

Traveling far into near space would therefore, lead one to appreciate very soon the considerations being given to timekeeping at Lagrange points, which are contest points in space where the gravitational pulls of the Earth and the Moon balance one another to some extent. Such points will serve as stable places for a spacecraft that one day will be critical for missions yet to come between the Earth and the Moon. State the understanding of the time variation at these points, which will help manage space missions’ long duration and facilitate accurate communication and control.

The study’s insights into how time operates in different gravitational fields will not only enhance space exploration capabilities but also contribute to a deeper understanding of fundamental physics. Time, as we know it, functions differently based on its current place of measurement-whether measured on Earth, the Moon, or even in space. This newfound knowledge may, in the long run, affect technology and systems on Earth in improving GPS systems, satellite communications, and other timing-critical technologies.

As missions to the Moon and Mars become more regular and complicated, timekeeping will become increasingly important. NASA’s Artemis is yet another example of sustainability and deep space exploration that would push the envelope of human exploration farther and farther. Understanding time-how it functions on the Moon and beyond-will go a long way toward assuring those missions’ success.

As we prepare for humanity’s next great leap into the cosmos, these revelations about timekeeping stand as an essential building block for the future of space exploration.

ALSO READ: Massive Crustal Erode During Himalayan And Other Mountain Formation- Study

Filed under

Artemis mission Clock on the Moon Einstein Is time slow or fast on moon Moon clock moon time science news time keeping on Moon time on earth vs time on moon time on Moon

Advertisement

Also Read

Head Coach Gautam Gambhir Set To Rejoin India Team In Australia

Head Coach Gautam Gambhir Set To Rejoin India Team In Australia

Indian Tourist Sayan Ghosh Attacked In Bangladesh, Shares Horrifying Insights From The Country | Exclusive

Indian Tourist Sayan Ghosh Attacked In Bangladesh, Shares Horrifying Insights From The Country | Exclusive

Bengaluru Under Yellow Alert: Heavy Rain Expected, But Schools Remain Open—Why?

Bengaluru Under Yellow Alert: Heavy Rain Expected, But Schools Remain Open—Why?

‘Violent Demonstration And Attack’: Bangladesh Asks For Thorough Investigation Into Agartala Mission Breach

‘Violent Demonstration And Attack’: Bangladesh Asks For Thorough Investigation Into Agartala Mission Breach

Cyclone Fengal Triggers Heavy Rainfall Across South Karnataka, Schools Closed, Orange Alert Issued For Several Districts

Cyclone Fengal Triggers Heavy Rainfall Across South Karnataka, Schools Closed, Orange Alert Issued For Several...

Entertainment

Woww! Pushpa 2: The Rule Sets New Record With ₹42.50 Crore In Global Pre-Sales Ahead Of Release

Woww! Pushpa 2: The Rule Sets New Record With ₹42.50 Crore In Global Pre-Sales Ahead

WATCH, Mismatched Season 3 Trailer Released, The Struggle Between Love And Maturity

WATCH, Mismatched Season 3 Trailer Released, The Struggle Between Love And Maturity

BTS Star V Mourns The Loss Of His Beloved Dog Yeontan In Heartfelt Tribute

BTS Star V Mourns The Loss Of His Beloved Dog Yeontan In Heartfelt Tribute

‘Don’t Like To F**k With My Body,’ Said Zoe Saldana Once While Admiring Christian Bale’s Habit Of Transforming

‘Don’t Like To F**k With My Body,’ Said Zoe Saldana Once While Admiring Christian Bale’s

Daniel Craig’s Fresh Comments On His James Bond Role Has STUNNED The Movie Lovers- Here’s What He Said

Daniel Craig’s Fresh Comments On His James Bond Role Has STUNNED The Movie Lovers- Here’s

Advertisement

Lifestyle

5 Stunning Beaches Near Delhi For A Relaxing Escape – CHECK IT OUT HERE

5 Stunning Beaches Near Delhi For A Relaxing Escape – CHECK IT OUT HERE

Not LOVE, Not HOPE—This 4-Letter Word Is Key To Start Your Dream Honeymoon

Not LOVE, Not HOPE—This 4-Letter Word Is Key To Start Your Dream Honeymoon

No Set Bedtime? Is Your Sleep Schedule Putting Your Heart At Risk?

No Set Bedtime? Is Your Sleep Schedule Putting Your Heart At Risk?

Are You Suffreing Endometriosis? 5 Signs Beyond Menstrual Cramps You Shouldn’t Ignore

Are You Suffreing Endometriosis? 5 Signs Beyond Menstrual Cramps You Shouldn’t Ignore

What Is Sledging? Understanding The Toxic Winter Dating Trend

What Is Sledging? Understanding The Toxic Winter Dating Trend

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox