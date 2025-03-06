Total Lunar Eclipse 2025: Will The Stunning Blood Moon Ve Visible In India?

This year, the Lunar eclipse falls on Holi, the festival of colours, making March 14 a very special day for people interested in astronomy and festivities.

Skygazers everywhere are in for a spectacular celestial experience as the world witnesses a total lunar eclipse on March 14, 2025.

The uncommon phenomenon, popularly known as a “Blood Moon”, will paint the Moon a reddish color, making it a breathtaking sight in the evening sky.

The eclipse will last about 65 minutes, providing the audience in areas where it can be seen with an unforgettable sight.

Adding to the thrill, this lunar eclipse falls on Holi, the festival of colours, making March 14 a very special day for people interested in astronomy and festivities alike.

Lunar Eclipse 2025: Date and Time

The total lunar eclipse will be happening over a period of several hours, starting on the night of March 13 and extending into the wee hours of March 14, 2025.

Partial Eclipse Starts: 11:57 PM EDT (March 13, 2025)

Total Eclipse (Blood Moon Phase): 2:26 AM – 3:31 AM EDT (06:26 – 07:31 UTC, March 14, 2025)

Partial Eclipse Ends: 6:00 AM EDT (March 14, 2025)

At the time of totality, the Moon will be fully immersed in Earth’s shadow, shining with a deep reddish color. This is because of the scattering of sunlight by Earth’s atmosphere, a phenomenon called Rayleigh scattering, which scatters away shorter blue and green wavelengths of light and passes red and orange light.

Where Will the Lunar Eclipse Be Visible?

Sadly, the total lunar eclipse cannot be seen in India since it will take place during the day there. But most parts of the world will receive a grand spectacle of the Blood Moon.

Best Places to View the Blood Moon

The total eclipse can be witnessed in:

North America

– United States: New York, Los Angeles, Chicago

– Canada: Toronto, Vancouver, Montreal

– Mexico: Mexico City, Guadalajara

South America

– Brazil: Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo

– Argentina: Buenos Aires

– Chile: Santiago

– Colombia: Bogotá

Western Europe

– Spain: Madrid, Barcelona

– Portugal: Lisbon

– France: Paris, Marseille

Western Africa

– Ghana: Accra

– Nigeria: Lagos

Regions with Partial Lunar Eclipse

Certain locations will witness a partial eclipse, meaning only a portion of the Moon will be shadowed. These include:

– Australia

– Antarctica

– Parts of Asia

Why Does the Moon Turn Red During a Total Lunar Eclipse?

A total lunar eclipse happens when the Earth passes directly between the Sun and the Moon, shadowing the surface of the Moon. In contrast to a solar eclipse, which one must use special glasses to watch safely, a lunar eclipse is entirely safe to watch with the naked eye.

The red color of the Moon at totality is due to Rayleigh scattering. When sunlight travels through the atmosphere of the Earth, blue and green shorter wavelengths are scattered, and only the longer orange and red wavelengths are able to light up the Moon. It thus has an intense coppery-red color, which has coined the phrase “Blood Moon.”

How to Watch the Total Lunar Eclipse?

If you happen to be in an area where the eclipse will be visible, follow these tips to maximize the experience of this astronomical phenomenon:

1. Head to a Dark Spot – Stay away from city lights to obtain a better sight of the sky.

2. Employ Binoculars or a Telescope – This will improve the visibility of details on the surface of the Moon.

3. Check the Timing – Ensure to go outside at the correct time to see totality.

4. Capture the Moment – Capture the Blood Moon with a decent zoom lens on your camera.

A Celestial Spectacle Falling on Holi 2025

Though India will be deprived of seeing the complete lunar eclipse, the timing of the event with Holi 2025 makes it all the more special. Holi, the festival of colors, is a celebration of joy and unity, and this time the universe itself will be painting the town red, so to speak, making the day all the more enchanting for the people of the world.

