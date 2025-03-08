Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, March 8, 2025
Live Tv
  • HOME»
  • Space & Science»
  • Watch: Blue Ghost Sucks Lunar Regolith To Test Moon’s Soil Condition

Watch: Blue Ghost Sucks Lunar Regolith To Test Moon’s Soil Condition

One of the key successes of the mission is the Lunar PlanetVac, a payload designed to collect, transfer, and sort lunar regolith (soil) using pressurized nitrogen gas.

Watch: Blue Ghost Sucks Lunar Regolith To Test Moon’s Soil Condition


NASA’s Blue Ghost lunar lander, developed by Firefly Aerospace, has successfully landed on the Moon and is making significant progress in its mission to explore the lunar surface. As part of NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) program, Blue Ghost is designed to conduct scientific experiments and technology demonstrations, paving the way for future human missions.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Just four days into its 14-day mission, eight out of ten NASA payloads onboard have already achieved their objectives, with more expected in the coming days.

WATCH: 

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Testing Lunar Soil with PlanetVac

One of the key successes of the mission is the Lunar PlanetVac, a payload designed to collect, transfer, and sort lunar regolith (soil) using pressurized nitrogen gas. The process was captured on video, showing the device in action on Blue Ghost’s surface access arm.

The data collected will provide crucial insights into the composition and condition of the Moon’s surface, aiding future missions that may require resource extraction and in-situ utilization.

Scientific Breakthroughs on the Moon

Apart from PlanetVac, several other payloads have also met their mission goals:

  • Electrodynamic Dust Shield (EDS): Helps prevent lunar dust accumulation on spacecraft surfaces.
  • Next Generation Lunar Retroreflector (NGLR): A laser reflector for precise distance measurements from Earth.
  • Radiation Tolerant Computing Payload (RadPC): Tests computer systems that can withstand harsh lunar radiation.
  • Lunar GNSS Receiver Experiment (LuGRE): Demonstrates how GPS signals can be used for lunar navigation.
  • Lunar Lander Surface Gravimeter (LISTER): Measures subtle gravitational changes on the Moon.
  • Surface and Atmosphere Geochemical Explorer (SCALPSS): Studies the Moon’s exosphere and surface chemistry.

A New Era of Private Space Exploration

The success of Blue Ghost highlights the increasing role of private companies in space exploration. Equipped with three solar panels, the lander is expected to continue operations for 14 Earth days, collecting critical data about the Moon’s environment.

Blue Ghost landed flawlessly in the Mare Crisium basin on March 2, 2025, marking another milestone in commercial lunar exploration. The mission is a key step in NASA’s efforts to establish a sustainable lunar presence and prepare for future Artemis missions.

However, while Blue Ghost had a smooth landing, NASA’s second private lunar mission, Athena, developed by Intuitive Machines, faced challenges. The Athena lander managed only a partial successful landing, resting on its side after touchdown.

With private companies like Firefly Aerospace successfully delivering critical scientific payloads to the Moon, NASA’s CLPS initiative is proving to be a game-changer in space exploration. Blue Ghost’s findings will contribute valuable data for upcoming lunar missions and potential human settlements.

ALSO READ: Water Ice On Moon? Chandrayaan 3 Reveals New Findings

Filed under

Blue Ghost Lunar Lander Lunar Exploration

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Israeli Airstrike Kills Two in Gaza Amid Push for Ceasefire Extension

Israeli Airstrike Kills Two in Gaza Amid Push for Ceasefire Extension

Hampi Rape Case: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Orders Swift Action, Two Accused Arrested

Hampi Rape Case: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Orders Swift Action, Two Accused Arrested

India vs Newzealand final: India’s Champions Trophy Venue Sparks Debate, Batting Coach Dismisses ‘Unfair Advantage’ Claims

India vs Newzealand final: India’s Champions Trophy Venue Sparks Debate, Batting Coach Dismisses ‘Unfair Advantage’...

Shubman Gill Shuts Down Rohit Sharma’s Retirement Rumors Ahead Of Champions Trophy Final

Shubman Gill Shuts Down Rohit Sharma’s Retirement Rumors Ahead Of Champions Trophy Final

France, Germany, Italy and UK Extend Support for Arab-Backed Plan On Reconstruction of Gaza

France, Germany, Italy and UK Extend Support for Arab-Backed Plan On Reconstruction of Gaza

Entertainment

Watch: Kareena Kapoor & Shahid Kapoor Shares Warm Hug At IIFA 2025 Press Conference

Watch: Kareena Kapoor & Shahid Kapoor Shares Warm Hug At IIFA 2025 Press Conference

Jab We Met Stars Shahid Kapoor And Kareena Kapoor Khan Bury Their Differences, Spotted Sharing The Stage AT IIFA 2025

Jab We Met Stars Shahid Kapoor And Kareena Kapoor Khan Bury Their Differences, Spotted Sharing

I Cannot Sleep, I Am Having Mental Trauma, Says Regretful Ranya Rao In Court

I Cannot Sleep, I Am Having Mental Trauma, Says Regretful Ranya Rao In Court

Javed Akhtar Tells Mohammed Shami To ‘Don’t Give A Damn To Reactionary Bigoted Idiots’ Amid Roza Controversy

Javed Akhtar Tells Mohammed Shami To ‘Don’t Give A Damn To Reactionary Bigoted Idiots’ Amid

Nadaaniyan Movie Review: Fans Dub Ibrahim Ali Khan’s Debut Movie Unbearable And Terribly Disappointing

Nadaaniyan Movie Review: Fans Dub Ibrahim Ali Khan’s Debut Movie Unbearable And Terribly Disappointing

Lifestyle

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To Maldives? Keep These Tips In Mind

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women