Watch! Humanoid Robot Performing A Perfect Side Flip

Unitree Robotics has marked a new milestone in humanoid robotics with its latest model, G1, successfully executing the world’s first standing side flip using only electric actuators. The company released a video on March 19, showcasing this impressive feat.

G1’s ability to land the flip with perfect balance highlights its advanced stability, precise joint coordination, and real-time responsiveness. This achievement follows Unitree’s previous breakthrough in March 2024, when its H1 humanoid became the first electric-actuated robot to perform a standing backflip.

With each innovation, Unitree Robotics continues to push the boundaries of humanoid movement, setting new standards for robotic agility and performance.

