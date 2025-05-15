Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, May 15, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Space & Science»
  • Watch: ISRO’s Aditya-L1 Spots Massive Solar Flare and Racing Plasma Burst in Rare Ultraviolet Footage

Watch: ISRO’s Aditya-L1 Spots Massive Solar Flare and Racing Plasma Burst in Rare Ultraviolet Footage

India’s solar mission Aditya-L1 has made a major discovery that could help scientists better understand the Sun and the violent events it unleashes.

Watch: ISRO’s Aditya-L1 Spots Massive Solar Flare and Racing Plasma Burst in Rare Ultraviolet Footage


India’s solar mission Aditya-L1 has made a major discovery that could help scientists better understand the Sun and the violent events it unleashes. Using its Solar Ultraviolet Imaging Telescope, known as SUIT, the spacecraft captured stunning visuals of a powerful solar flare and a fast-moving plasma ejection.

This marks the first time such an event has been recorded in the near-ultraviolet (NUV) spectrum, offering a brand-new way of observing how these solar explosions unfold and how they may affect Earth.

A New Year’s Eve Solar Show

The event took place on December 31, 2023, when an intense solar flare—classified as an X-class flare—erupted from the Sun’s active region NOAA 13536. These kinds of flares are among the strongest types the Sun can produce.

Along with the flare, the Sun released a coronal mass ejection, or CME—a huge bubble of plasma and magnetic field. SUIT recorded a blob of this plasma starting off at a speed of 300 kilometers per second before picking up pace and accelerating to a blazing 1,500 kilometers per second.

According to ISRO, “this is fast enough to circle Earth in just 30 seconds.”

Rare View in Ultraviolet Light

The video footage shared by ISRO is unlike anything we’ve seen before. With the Sun’s brightness toned down for clarity, the video shows detailed off-limb structures—features just outside the visible edge of the Sun—and the plasma burst moving rapidly across SUIT’s field of vision.

What makes this observation so special is the way it was captured. Solar flares are usually studied using X-rays or extreme ultraviolet light. But SUIT takes a different approach—it watches the Sun in the near-ultraviolet range, which lets scientists observe layers of the Sun lower down, including the photosphere and the chromosphere.

Why This Matters for Earth

Solar flares and CMEs are not just beautiful cosmic events—they can have serious effects on our planet. When the Sun hurls out radiation and energetic particles, they can hit Earth and cause trouble for satellites, GPS systems, radio communications, and even power grids.

That’s why it’s so important to understand how these flares start and how they move through space. The more we know, the better we can protect our technology and daily life from the effects of solar storms.

How SUIT Helps Scientists Dig Deeper

SUIT is designed to look at the Sun in near-ultraviolet light using 11 different filters. These filters allow scientists to see how energy moves through different layers of the Sun’s atmosphere, and how those changes might affect space weather.

By comparing SUIT’s data with what other observatories around the world are seeing, researchers can trace solar flares all the way from their origins on the Sun to their potential impacts here on Earth.

The findings from this observation have already been published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters, one of the most respected scientific journals in the field.

Always Watching the Sun

Aditya-L1 was launched in September 2023 and reached its final orbit at Lagrange Point 1 in January 2024. This point in space, about 1.5 million kilometers away from Earth, gives the spacecraft a constant, unobstructed view of the Sun.

Thanks to this unique vantage point and the instruments onboard, including SUIT, the mission is expected to provide continuous updates on solar activity for years to come.

India’s first dedicated solar mission is already proving to be a valuable tool in the global effort to understand and prepare for the Sun’s unpredictable moods—and this recent observation is just the beginning.

ALSO READ: JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

Filed under

Aditya-L1 ISRO

The Supreme Court on Thur

Supreme Court to Hear Key Challenges to Waqf Amendment Act 2025 on May 20
Donald Trump and Apple CE

Donald Trump Tells Apple CEO Tim Cook: Don’t Want You Building In India, They Can...
newsx

‘Line Of Beggars Begins Where Pakistan Stands’: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Takes A Dig At...
Trump says U.S. nearing I

Trump Says US Close To Nuclear Deal With Iran, Tehran ‘Sort Of’ Agrees
newsx

Watch: ISRO’s Aditya-L1 Spots Massive Solar Flare and Racing Plasma Burst in Rare Ultraviolet Footage
Trump, Qatar ink $1.2T de

Trump Inks $1.2 Trillion Deal in Qatar — and Gets Offered a $400M Jet
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Supreme Court to Hear Key Challenges to Waqf Amendment Act 2025 on May 20

Supreme Court to Hear Key Challenges to Waqf Amendment Act 2025 on May 20

Donald Trump Tells Apple CEO Tim Cook: Don’t Want You Building In India, They Can Take Care Of Themselves

Donald Trump Tells Apple CEO Tim Cook: Don’t Want You Building In India, They Can...

‘Line Of Beggars Begins Where Pakistan Stands’: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Takes A Dig At Pakistan’s Economic Troubles

‘Line Of Beggars Begins Where Pakistan Stands’: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Takes A Dig At...

Trump Says US Close To Nuclear Deal With Iran, Tehran ‘Sort Of’ Agrees

Trump Says US Close To Nuclear Deal With Iran, Tehran ‘Sort Of’ Agrees

Trump Inks $1.2 Trillion Deal in Qatar — and Gets Offered a $400M Jet

Trump Inks $1.2 Trillion Deal in Qatar — and Gets Offered a $400M Jet

Entertainment

Sean ‘Diddy’ Comb’s Ex Girlfriend Alleges He Raped Her And Compensated With $20 Million To Stay Quite

Sean ‘Diddy’ Comb’s Ex Girlfriend Alleges He Raped Her And Compensated With $20 Million To

At Cannes: Karan Johar Unveils ‘Homebound’ Poster With Star Trio Ahead Of Cannes Premier

At Cannes: Karan Johar Unveils ‘Homebound’ Poster With Star Trio Ahead Of Cannes Premier

‘Thug Life’ Promotions Resume: Kamal Haasan-Starrer Trailer & Audio Launch Official Dates Revealed

‘Thug Life’ Promotions Resume: Kamal Haasan-Starrer Trailer & Audio Launch Official Dates Revealed

Hulu Unveils First Look At ‘King Of The Hill’ Revival Featuring Older Cast

Hulu Unveils First Look At ‘King Of The Hill’ Revival Featuring Older Cast

Cassie Breaks Down Why She Cried When Diddy Kissed Her For The First Time

Cassie Breaks Down Why She Cried When Diddy Kissed Her For The First Time

Lifestyle

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time Increases Globally

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom