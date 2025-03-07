Watch SpaceX Spacecraft Starship Blowing Up Near Bahamas After Breakup In Space

SpaceX's ambitions for interplanetary travel faced a blow as its Starship spacecraft broke apart minutes after launch on Thursday, scattering debris across the skies near south Florida and the Bahamas. The setback prompted the FAA to ground flights at several major airports over safety concerns.

Elon Musk’s SpaceX suffered a setback on Thursday as its Starship spacecraft lost control in space, breaking apart minutes after launch. The incident was captured on the company’s live stream, with videos on social media showing fireball-like debris streaking across the skies near south Florida and the Bahamas.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

FAA Grounds Flights Amid Debris Concerns

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued ground stops at several major airports, including Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Palm Beach, and Orlando, due to concerns over “space launch debris.” The restrictions were set to remain in place until at least 8 pm ET, according to a Reuters report.

The mission initially showed promise, with a successful lift-off and stage separation. The 403-foot (123-meter) rocket launched from Texas just before sunset, with SpaceX managing to catch the first-stage booster back at the launch pad using giant mechanical arms. However, during the spacecraft’s eastward journey towards a controlled re-entry over the Indian Ocean, ground crews lost contact as the Starship began tumbling uncontrollably.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

SpaceX Says Vehicle Experienced Disassembly

SpaceX later confirmed that the vehicle experienced a “rapid unscheduled disassembly” during its ascent burn. “The vehicle experienced a rapid unscheduled disassembly and contact was lost,” the company said in a statement. “Our team immediately began coordination with safety officials to implement pre-planned contingency responses.”

The company emphasized the importance of learning from the mission. “We will review the data from today’s flight test to better understand root cause,” SpaceX said. “As always, success comes from what we learn, and today’s flight will offer additional lessons to improve Starship’s reliability.”

Previous Launch Failures of SpaceX

Thursday’s test marked the eighth launch attempt for Starship. It came nearly two months after a previous mission ended in an explosion, scattering flaming debris over the Turks and Caicos Islands. Despite the latest setback, SpaceX remains committed to improving the spacecraft’s performance as part of its long-term vision for interplanetary travel.

Just saw Starship 8 blow up in the Bahamas @SpaceX @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/rTMJu23oVx — Jonathon Norcross (@NorcrossUSA) March 6, 2025

Also Read: SpaceX Loses Contact With Eighth Starship Spacecraft Test Flight, Debris Control Measures Taken