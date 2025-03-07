Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Friday, March 7, 2025
Live Tv
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • Space & Science»
  • Watch SpaceX Spacecraft Starship Blowing Up Near Bahamas After Breakup In Space

Watch SpaceX Spacecraft Starship Blowing Up Near Bahamas After Breakup In Space

SpaceX's ambitions for interplanetary travel faced a blow as its Starship spacecraft broke apart minutes after launch on Thursday, scattering debris across the skies near south Florida and the Bahamas. The setback prompted the FAA to ground flights at several major airports over safety concerns.

Watch SpaceX Spacecraft Starship Blowing Up Near Bahamas After Breakup In Space

SpaceX Starship breaks apart mid-flight, prompting FAA to ground flights across Florida amid debris concerns.


Elon Musk’s SpaceX suffered a setback on Thursday as its Starship spacecraft lost control in space, breaking apart minutes after launch. The incident was captured on the company’s live stream, with videos on social media showing fireball-like debris streaking across the skies near south Florida and the Bahamas.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

FAA Grounds Flights Amid Debris Concerns

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued ground stops at several major airports, including Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Palm Beach, and Orlando, due to concerns over “space launch debris.” The restrictions were set to remain in place until at least 8 pm ET, according to a Reuters report.

The mission initially showed promise, with a successful lift-off and stage separation. The 403-foot (123-meter) rocket launched from Texas just before sunset, with SpaceX managing to catch the first-stage booster back at the launch pad using giant mechanical arms. However, during the spacecraft’s eastward journey towards a controlled re-entry over the Indian Ocean, ground crews lost contact as the Starship began tumbling uncontrollably.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

SpaceX Says Vehicle Experienced Disassembly

SpaceX later confirmed that the vehicle experienced a “rapid unscheduled disassembly” during its ascent burn. “The vehicle experienced a rapid unscheduled disassembly and contact was lost,” the company said in a statement. “Our team immediately began coordination with safety officials to implement pre-planned contingency responses.”

The company emphasized the importance of learning from the mission. “We will review the data from today’s flight test to better understand root cause,” SpaceX said. “As always, success comes from what we learn, and today’s flight will offer additional lessons to improve Starship’s reliability.”

Previous Launch Failures of SpaceX

Thursday’s test marked the eighth launch attempt for Starship. It came nearly two months after a previous mission ended in an explosion, scattering flaming debris over the Turks and Caicos Islands. Despite the latest setback, SpaceX remains committed to improving the spacecraft’s performance as part of its long-term vision for interplanetary travel.

Also Read: SpaceX Loses Contact With Eighth Starship Spacecraft Test Flight, Debris Control Measures Taken

Filed under

SpaceX SpaceXSpacecraft Starship

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

SpaceX Loses Contact With Eighth Starship Spacecraft Test Flight, Debris Control Measures Taken

SpaceX Loses Contact With Eighth Starship Spacecraft Test Flight, Debris Control Measures Taken

SpaceX Prepares For Starship’s Eighth Test Flight Following January Setback: How To Watch

SpaceX Prepares For Starship’s Eighth Test Flight Following January Setback: How To Watch

Ten Indian Workers Rescued From Palestine By Israeli Authorities After Month-Long Ordeal

Ten Indian Workers Rescued From Palestine By Israeli Authorities After Month-Long Ordeal

Will New Zealand’s Injured Fast Bowler Matt Henry Play Champions Trophy Final Against India?

Will New Zealand’s Injured Fast Bowler Matt Henry Play Champions Trophy Final Against India?

Ramadan 2025: Sehri And Iftar Timings For March 7 Across Cities Including Delhi, Lucknow, Bengaluru

Ramadan 2025: Sehri And Iftar Timings For March 7 Across Cities Including Delhi, Lucknow, Bengaluru

Entertainment

Stranger Things Star Millie Bobby Brown Reveals Her Real Name: Can You Guess It?

Stranger Things Star Millie Bobby Brown Reveals Her Real Name: Can You Guess It?

Pamela Bach-Hasselhoff, Former Actress and David Hasselhoff’s Ex-Wife, Dies at 60

Pamela Bach-Hasselhoff, Former Actress and David Hasselhoff’s Ex-Wife, Dies at 60

Don 3: Is Kriti Sanon Replacing Kiara Advani As Ranveer Singh’s Leading Lady?

Don 3: Is Kriti Sanon Replacing Kiara Advani As Ranveer Singh’s Leading Lady?

Kiara Advani’s Pregnancy: Will It Impact Yash’s Toxic And Shakti Shalini’s Release?

Kiara Advani’s Pregnancy: Will It Impact Yash’s Toxic And Shakti Shalini’s Release?

‘Woman Are Portrayed As SEX Objects’: Actress Neetu Chandra Moves To Patna Court On Honey Singh’s Latest Song ‘Maniac’

‘Woman Are Portrayed As SEX Objects’: Actress Neetu Chandra Moves To Patna Court On Honey

Lifestyle

Not Paris, This Place Is The Best Budget Friendly Romantic International Destination For You

Not Paris, This Place Is The Best Budget Friendly Romantic International Destination For You

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR