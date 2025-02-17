What Is City Killer Asteroid 2024 YR4 And Why Has China Devised ‘Planetary Defence Force’

The risk of a potentially hazardous asteroid colliding with Earth has doubled, prompting urgent international action. The asteroid, named 2024 YR4, initially had a 1.3% chance of impact, but recent calculations have raised the probability to 2.2%.

The risk of a potentially hazardous asteroid colliding with Earth has doubled, prompting urgent international action. The asteroid, named 2024 YR4, initially had a 1.3% chance of impact, but recent calculations have raised the probability to 2.2%. Though still considered a low likelihood, the possibility of an asteroid strike is enough to spark serious discussions among space agencies and governments worldwide.

Measuring between 40 and 90 meters (approximately 130 to 300 feet) in diameter, the asteroid is large enough to cause considerable destruction if it were to impact Earth. Scientists and policymakers are closely monitoring the situation, with the United Nations’ Space Mission Planning Advisory Group convening to discuss possible countermeasures. China, one of the leading spacefaring nations, has stepped up its efforts by forming a dedicated planetary defence force to prepare for such threats.

China Launches a Planetary Defence Initiative

In response to the increasing threat posed by near-Earth asteroids, China has announced the creation of a planetary defence force. The initiative is being spearheaded by the State Administration of Science, Technology and Industry for National Defence (SASTIND), a government body overseeing aerospace advancements.

China is actively recruiting young professionals specializing in astrophysics, aerospace technology, and space exploration to form the core of this defence team. A recent job listing from SASTIND specified the need for 16 experts, three of whom will be assigned to planetary defence roles. To qualify, applicants must hold at least a master’s degree, be under 35 years old, and support the leadership of the Chinese Communist Party.

These recruits will be responsible for monitoring near-Earth objects (NEOs), developing early warning systems, and exploring potential asteroid deflection techniques. By creating this force, China is joining other nations in preparing for a scenario in which Earth must take action against an approaching space rock.

China’s Strategy Mirrors NASA’s Asteroid Deflection Mission

China’s approach to planetary defence shares similarities with NASA’s successful Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART). In 2022, NASA deliberately crashed a spacecraft into the asteroid Dimorphos, altering its orbit and demonstrating that kinetic impact could be a viable strategy for planetary defence.

China aims to develop a similar mission, which is expected to launch around 2030. The country plans to send a spacecraft to closely observe hazardous asteroids and, if necessary, attempt to deflect them using controlled impacts. This proactive step signals China’s growing role in global asteroid defence initiatives.

Global Collaboration on Asteroid Threat Mitigation

Given the potential devastation an asteroid impact could cause, international collaboration is key to addressing the threat. Countries with advanced space programs—including the United States, China, Russia, and members of the European Space Agency—are discussing cooperative measures to improve asteroid detection and response systems.

The United Nations’ Space Mission Planning Advisory Group, which includes representatives from multiple nations, is actively working on contingency plans. While the risk of asteroid 2024 YR4 hitting Earth remains low, experts stress the importance of preparing for such scenarios well in advance.

Preparing for the Unknown

Although asteroid 2024 YR4 does not pose an immediate existential threat, the growing concern surrounding its potential impact highlights the need for robust planetary defence measures. China’s establishment of a planetary defence force marks a significant step in global efforts to safeguard Earth from celestial threats. As nations continue to develop and refine asteroid detection and deflection technologies, the world moves closer to ensuring that future asteroid encounters can be managed effectively and safely.