Wednesday, March 12, 2025
What Is ‘Plastic Ice’, The Fourth Form Of Water Discovered By Scientists

Plastic Ice VII allows water molecules to rotate freely within a rigid crystalline structure. This phase was first predicted in 2008, but scientists have now provided solid evidence of its existence.

What Is ‘Plastic Ice’, The Fourth Form Of Water Discovered By Scientists


Scientists have confirmed the existence of a fourth form of water, Plastic Ice VII, an exotic phase of ice that forms under extreme conditions. This revelation, led by Livia Bove from Sorbonne University, reshapes our understanding of how water behaves in extreme planetary environments.

What Is Plastic Ice VII?

Unlike ordinary ice, Plastic Ice VII allows water molecules to rotate freely within a rigid crystalline structure. This phase was first predicted in 2008, but scientists have now provided solid evidence of its existence using advanced neutron-scattering experiments at the Institut Laue-Langevin in France.

The unique structure of Plastic Ice VII forms at pressures exceeding three gigapascals (GPa), about 30,000 times atmospheric pressure on Earth, and temperatures above 450 Kelvin (177Â°C).

How Was It Discovered?

Researchers used quasi-elastic neutron scattering (QENS) and diamond-anvil cells to study tiny high-pressure samples. These techniques allowed them to analyze molecular motion at the atomic scale. Their findings confirm that while Plastic Ice VII retains a crystalline structure, its molecules rotate in specific, preferred directions.

Why Is This Important?

This discovery has profound implications for planetary science. Ice VII, an earlier known phase, exists deep inside the icy moons of Jupiter and Saturn, such as Callisto, Ganymede, and Titan. Now, the confirmation of Plastic Ice VII suggests that water in extreme environments behaves in even more complex ways than previously thought.

Understanding this exotic ice could help scientists explore whether extreme planetary conditions could support life and how water influences the structure of celestial bodies.

Scientists believe this discovery could lead to new insights in materials science, planetary exploration, and even the development of futuristic technologies that use extreme pressure conditions.

Fourth form of Water Plastic Ice

