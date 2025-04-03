What Is The Mystery Behind The Rare ‘Double Sunrise’ Captured During Partial Solar Eclipse In Canada?

Among the most striking visuals came from Les Escoumins, Québec, where photographer Kevin Wood managed to capture the “double sunrise” effect.

In a breathtaking celestial event, photographers and eclipse chasers in Canada captured a rare “double sunrise” during the partial solar eclipse on March 29. The stunning phenomenon unfolded over the St. Lawrence River in Québec, where the alignment of the Sun, Moon, and Earth created an optical illusion that appeared as though two suns were rising simultaneously.

The rare sight was documented by astrophotographers and enthusiasts who strategically positioned themselves across New Brunswick and Québec to capture the event in its full glory.

A Celestial Marvel Over Canada

Among the most striking visuals came from Les Escoumins, QuÃ©bec, where photographer Kevin Wood managed to capture the “double sunrise” effect. As the partially eclipsed Sun rose above the horizon, its crescent tips appeared to break through the morning mist like two headlights in the fog.

“Finding this alignment was challenging, to say the least. However, hard work and perseverance paid off, as we witnessed something rarely seen that morning,” Wood told Space.com.

The event was mirrored by the waters of the St. Lawrence River, enhancing the surreal beauty of the sight. Other eclipse chasers, including Mike Kentrianakis, also documented the phenomenon, capturing dramatic sunrise sequences that showcased the celestial wonder.

Battling Cold and Clouds for the Perfect Shot

Astrophotographers and skywatchers endured extreme conditions to witness the eclipse at its best. In New Brunswick, Andrea Girones from Ottawa positioned herself along the Bay of Fundy, using advanced mapping tools to predict the perfect spot.

“It was really cold and very windy,” Girones said. “With cloud approaching from the west, we managed to have an incredibly clear view to the east at dawn and witnessed this lovely event.”

Further north in Québec’s Côte Nord region, eclipse chasers Stephen and Lynn Beddingfield braved temperatures as low as -13Â°C, with wind chills making it feel even colder. Their dedication paid off as they witnessed the eclipse alongside a rare mirage effect caused by a marine atmospheric layer.

What Causes a ‘Double Sunrise’?

This extraordinary event is a result of the unique interplay between celestial bodies and Earth’s atmosphere. During a partial solar eclipse at sunrise, the Sun is already partially obscured by the Moon as it begins to rise, creating an illusion of multiple sunrises.

Additionally, atmospheric refraction, a phenomenon where light bends as it passes through different layers of air, can further enhance the effect. Under certain conditions, this bending of light can cause a mirage, making the Sun appear to rise in duplicate.

“The alignment of the Sun, Moon, and Earth during an eclipse can create a variety of optical effects, including the appearance of ‘horns’ or ‘sun dogs,’ which are bright spots on either side of the Sun,” explained astronomers.

The footage of this rare event, particularly a video captured by Jason Kurth, quickly gained traction online, leaving viewers in awe. Shared widely across social media, the mesmerizing visuals have reignited public fascination with celestial events.

While solar eclipses are relatively common, capturing such a visually dramatic effect is rare. The combination of a low-horizon eclipse and perfect atmospheric conditions created a spectacle that even seasoned eclipse chasers described as “once in a lifetime.”

Upcoming Solar Eclipses to Watch Out For

If you missed this event, don’t worry, more celestial spectacles are on the way. The next major solar eclipse will occur on August 12, 2026, offering another opportunity for skywatchers to witness the Sun, Moon, and Earth in a mesmerizing cosmic dance.

