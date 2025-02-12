Home
Wednesday, February 12, 2025
When Are Sunita Williams And Butch Wilmore Returning? NASA Announces Date

NASA and SpaceX are speeding up the timeline for their upcoming crew rotation missions to and from the International Space Station (ISS). This change will allow the agency to bring back astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore, who have been stranded in space due to technical issues with Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft.

NASA and SpaceX are speeding up the timeline for their upcoming crew rotation missions to and from the International Space Station (ISS).


NASA and SpaceX are speeding up the timeline for their upcoming crew rotation missions to and from the International Space Station (ISS). This change will allow the agency to bring back astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore, who have been stranded in space due to technical issues with Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft.

NASA announced that the Crew-10 launch is now set for March 12, pending mission readiness and the completion of NASA’s certification of flight readiness process. This is an earlier target than the previously expected late-March timeline.

Crew-9 Mission and Astronauts’ Return Plan

The Crew-9 mission, which includes Williams, Wilmore, NASA astronaut Nick Hague, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov, will return to Earth after a brief handover period with the incoming Crew-10 members. This transition ensures the continued operation of the ISS without interruption.

NASA and SpaceX’s decision to move up the Crew-10 launch date will allow for an expedited return of Crew-9. The handover period is essential for the outgoing astronauts to brief their replacements on ongoing experiments, station maintenance, and operational protocols.

Changes to Spacecraft Selection for Crew-10

The accelerated timeline for Crew-10’s launch was made possible after NASA decided to use a previously flown Dragon spacecraft, named Endurance, instead of a new Dragon capsule. The initial plan to use a new spacecraft required additional processing time, leading NASA and SpaceX to opt for a flight-proven alternative.

NASA and SpaceX engineers are currently conducting rigorous safety and certification checks to ensure Endurance meets all safety and operational standards under the agency’s Commercial Crew Program. The use of a previously flown spacecraft is in line with SpaceX’s practice of reusability, which has helped cut costs and improve mission efficiency.

Elon Musk Weighs In Amid Calls for Immediate Return

The extended stay of Williams and Wilmore has drawn attention from political and space industry leaders. Former U.S. President Donald Trump reportedly urged SpaceX CEO Elon Musk to prioritize the return of the two astronauts as soon as possible.

Musk voiced his concerns over the prolonged stay, calling it “terrible” that the astronauts were “stranded” at the ISS for such a long period. However, NASA had already planned their return as part of the Crew-9 mission, and SpaceX was engaged in mission planning months before Musk’s comments.

Boeing’s Starliner Technical Issues Cause Extended Stay

Williams and Wilmore have been on the ISS since June of last year. Their return was originally intended to happen sooner, but technical issues with Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft, which transported them to the station, prevented its safe reuse for their journey back.

The Starliner program, which was developed under NASA’s Commercial Crew Program alongside SpaceX’s Dragon, has faced multiple delays and malfunctions. The spacecraft encountered propulsion issues and software malfunctions that required extensive troubleshooting, ultimately leading NASA to rely on SpaceX’s Dragon for their return.

Final Preparations Underway for Safe Return

NASA and SpaceX teams are now finalizing the logistics to ensure the safe and timely return of Williams, Wilmore, and the rest of Crew-9. If the current plan holds, the astronauts will return to Earth shortly after Crew-10 arrives in mid-March.

The successful execution of this mission will mark another milestone in the collaboration between NASA and SpaceX, reinforcing the role of commercial spaceflight in human space exploration. As the ISS continues its operations, both agencies remain committed to ensuring the safety of astronauts and the seamless transition between crew rotations.

ALSO READ: Study Reveals Worldwide Reduction In Genetic Diversity Among 600 Species

Filed under

Butch Wilmore NASA Sunita Williams

