When Will We Die? Scientists Predict Exact Day Earth’s Oxygen Will Vanish

In a major breakthrough that gives a peek into Earth’s far future, scientists have predicted that our planet will lose its oxygen supply in about one billion years. This would make life as we know it completely unsustainable.

The study, led by researchers from Toho University in Japan and published in the journal Nature Geoscience, used advanced NASA planetary models to simulate how Earth’s atmosphere might evolve over time. According to their findings, the oxygen-rich atmosphere that supports humans and most animals today has a ticking clock — and it’s shorter than we thought.

How Did They Figure This Out?

The researchers didn’t just guess. They ran a staggering 400,000 simulations using powerful supercomputers to analyze the long-term changes in Earth’s climate and atmosphere.

Their conclusion? As the Sun ages, it will keep getting hotter and brighter. This will trigger a chain of environmental changes. Oceans will begin to evaporate, surface temperatures will rise dramatically, and Earth’s carbon cycle — which helps regulate temperature and supports plant life — will break down.

This collapse of the carbon cycle means plants will no longer be able to carry out photosynthesis, the process that produces the oxygen we breathe. Without plants, oxygen levels will plummet, and the air will turn toxic for most life forms.

Earth Will Go Back in Time — Atmospherically Speaking

Surprisingly, Earth’s atmosphere might end up looking like it did billions of years ago — before complex life emerged. The study found that as oxygen disappears, methane will take over. This mirrors the planet’s early history, a time before what scientists call the “Great Oxidation Event,” when Earth first started to accumulate oxygen in its atmosphere.

A Drastically Different Planet

The lead author of the study, Kazumi Ozaki, Assistant Professor at Toho University in Tokyo, explained the scientific reasoning behind the timeline.

“For many years, the lifespan of Earth’s biosphere has been discussed based on scientific knowledge about the steady brightening of the Sun and global carbonate-silicate geochemical cycle,” he said in a news release.

He added, “One of the corollaries of such a theoretical framework is a continuous decline in atmospheric CO2 levels and global warming on geological timescales.”

Ozaki explained that it has long been believed that Earth’s biosphere — meaning the combined life on the planet — would eventually collapse in about two billion years, due to both extreme heat and a lack of CO2, which is essential for photosynthesis.

“It’s generally thought Earth’s biosphere will come to an end in 2 billion years due to the combination of overheating and CO2 scarcity for photosynthesis,” he said.

New Study Narrows the Timeline

However, the new simulations suggest this doomsday scenario may arrive sooner than expected — especially when it comes to oxygen levels.

“If true, one can expect atmospheric O2 levels will also eventually decrease in the distant future. However, it remains unclear exactly when and how this will occur,” said Ozaki.

This new study provides a clearer answer: oxygen will vanish in roughly one billion years, giving complex life only half the time we once thought it had left.

Could Life Still Exist Without Oxygen?

Technically, yes — but it would be very different from what we know. Microorganisms that don’t rely on oxygen could still survive in such an atmosphere, much like they did in Earth’s distant past. But for humans, animals, and plants, life would no longer be possible.

Ozaki stressed that while the Earth’s biosphere might persist in some form, it wouldn’t be anything like today’s world.

What This Means for the Search for Life Elsewhere

This research also has big implications for how we look for life on other planets. Since oxygen is often considered a key sign of life, knowing that it can disappear long before all life ends could change how scientists search for alien ecosystems.

If a planet once had oxygen but lost it, it might still support life — just not the kind we recognize.