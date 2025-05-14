Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, May 14, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Space & Science»
  • When Will We Die? Scientists Predict Exact Day Earth’s Oxygen Will Vanish

When Will We Die? Scientists Predict Exact Day Earth’s Oxygen Will Vanish

In a major breakthrough that gives a peek into Earth’s far future, scientists have predicted that our planet will lose its oxygen supply in about one billion years. This would make life as we know it completely unsustainable.

When Will We Die? Scientists Predict Exact Day Earth’s Oxygen Will Vanish

In a major breakthrough, scientists have predicted that our planet will lose its oxygen supply in about one billion years.


In a major breakthrough that gives a peek into Earth’s far future, scientists have predicted that our planet will lose its oxygen supply in about one billion years. This would make life as we know it completely unsustainable.

The study, led by researchers from Toho University in Japan and published in the journal Nature Geoscience, used advanced NASA planetary models to simulate how Earth’s atmosphere might evolve over time. According to their findings, the oxygen-rich atmosphere that supports humans and most animals today has a ticking clock — and it’s shorter than we thought.

How Did They Figure This Out?

The researchers didn’t just guess. They ran a staggering 400,000 simulations using powerful supercomputers to analyze the long-term changes in Earth’s climate and atmosphere.

Their conclusion? As the Sun ages, it will keep getting hotter and brighter. This will trigger a chain of environmental changes. Oceans will begin to evaporate, surface temperatures will rise dramatically, and Earth’s carbon cycle — which helps regulate temperature and supports plant life — will break down.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

This collapse of the carbon cycle means plants will no longer be able to carry out photosynthesis, the process that produces the oxygen we breathe. Without plants, oxygen levels will plummet, and the air will turn toxic for most life forms.

Earth Will Go Back in Time — Atmospherically Speaking

Surprisingly, Earth’s atmosphere might end up looking like it did billions of years ago — before complex life emerged. The study found that as oxygen disappears, methane will take over. This mirrors the planet’s early history, a time before what scientists call the “Great Oxidation Event,” when Earth first started to accumulate oxygen in its atmosphere.

A Drastically Different Planet

The lead author of the study, Kazumi Ozaki, Assistant Professor at Toho University in Tokyo, explained the scientific reasoning behind the timeline.

“For many years, the lifespan of Earth’s biosphere has been discussed based on scientific knowledge about the steady brightening of the Sun and global carbonate-silicate geochemical cycle,” he said in a news release.

He added, “One of the corollaries of such a theoretical framework is a continuous decline in atmospheric CO2 levels and global warming on geological timescales.”

Ozaki explained that it has long been believed that Earth’s biosphere — meaning the combined life on the planet — would eventually collapse in about two billion years, due to both extreme heat and a lack of CO2, which is essential for photosynthesis.

“It’s generally thought Earth’s biosphere will come to an end in 2 billion years due to the combination of overheating and CO2 scarcity for photosynthesis,” he said.

New Study Narrows the Timeline

However, the new simulations suggest this doomsday scenario may arrive sooner than expected — especially when it comes to oxygen levels.

“If true, one can expect atmospheric O2 levels will also eventually decrease in the distant future. However, it remains unclear exactly when and how this will occur,” said Ozaki.

This new study provides a clearer answer: oxygen will vanish in roughly one billion years, giving complex life only half the time we once thought it had left.

Could Life Still Exist Without Oxygen?

Technically, yes — but it would be very different from what we know. Microorganisms that don’t rely on oxygen could still survive in such an atmosphere, much like they did in Earth’s distant past. But for humans, animals, and plants, life would no longer be possible.

Ozaki stressed that while the Earth’s biosphere might persist in some form, it wouldn’t be anything like today’s world.

What This Means for the Search for Life Elsewhere

This research also has big implications for how we look for life on other planets. Since oxygen is often considered a key sign of life, knowing that it can disappear long before all life ends could change how scientists search for alien ecosystems.

If a planet once had oxygen but lost it, it might still support life — just not the kind we recognize.

ALSO READ: JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

Filed under

earth Oxygen

Deepika Padukone and Prab

Is Deepika Padukone Charging Rs 20 Crores For Starring Opposite Prabhas In Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s...
Union Cabinet gave its ap

HCL-Foxconn to Set Up ₹3,706 Crore Semiconductor Plant in Jewar; Union Cabinet Gives Nod
In a major breakthrough,

When Will We Die? Scientists Predict Exact Day Earth’s Oxygen Will Vanish
Preity Zinta

Will Bring Out My Kali Avatar, Preity Zinta Warns Paparazzi Over Taking Pictures Of Her...
Pakistan's federal govern

Why Does Pakistan Have To Pay Rs 14 Crore To Terrorist Masood Azhar After Indian...
Delhi High Court has rule

Delhi High Court Says Mom Who Quit Job to Care for Child Still Deserves Alimony
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Is Deepika Padukone Charging Rs 20 Crores For Starring Opposite Prabhas In Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit?

Is Deepika Padukone Charging Rs 20 Crores For Starring Opposite Prabhas In Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s...

HCL-Foxconn to Set Up ₹3,706 Crore Semiconductor Plant in Jewar; Union Cabinet Gives Nod

HCL-Foxconn to Set Up ₹3,706 Crore Semiconductor Plant in Jewar; Union Cabinet Gives Nod

Will Bring Out My Kali Avatar, Preity Zinta Warns Paparazzi Over Taking Pictures Of Her Twins

Will Bring Out My Kali Avatar, Preity Zinta Warns Paparazzi Over Taking Pictures Of Her...

Why Does Pakistan Have To Pay Rs 14 Crore To Terrorist Masood Azhar After Indian Strikes?

Why Does Pakistan Have To Pay Rs 14 Crore To Terrorist Masood Azhar After Indian...

Delhi High Court Says Mom Who Quit Job to Care for Child Still Deserves Alimony

Delhi High Court Says Mom Who Quit Job to Care for Child Still Deserves Alimony

Entertainment

Is Deepika Padukone Charging Rs 20 Crores For Starring Opposite Prabhas In Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit?

Is Deepika Padukone Charging Rs 20 Crores For Starring Opposite Prabhas In Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s

Will Bring Out My Kali Avatar, Preity Zinta Warns Paparazzi Over Taking Pictures Of Her Twins

Will Bring Out My Kali Avatar, Preity Zinta Warns Paparazzi Over Taking Pictures Of Her

Is Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par A Blatant Copy Of 2018 Spanish Film Campeones? Internet Asks, ‘Where Are The Indian Script Writers?’

Is Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par A Blatant Copy Of 2018 Spanish Film Campeones? Internet

Why Is ‘Boycott Sitaare Zameen Par’ Trending On X? Aamir Khan’s New Movie Facing Heat Over This Reason

Why Is ‘Boycott Sitaare Zameen Par’ Trending On X? Aamir Khan’s New Movie Facing Heat

Mohanlal’s Thudarum Creates Box-Office History, Becomes First Malayalam Movie To Earn ₹100 Crore In Kerala Alone

Mohanlal’s Thudarum Creates Box-Office History, Becomes First Malayalam Movie To Earn ₹100 Crore In Kerala

Lifestyle

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time Increases Globally

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom