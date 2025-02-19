Why 20 Fruit Flies Will Travel To Space In 2025

In a groundbreaking move for space research, 20 fruit flies from the University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS)-Dharwad will be part of India’s Gaganyaan mission, set to launch in early 2025. This unique experiment aims to explore the formation of kidney stones in space, a major health concern for astronauts on long-duration missions.

The Role of Fruit Flies in Space Research

Fruit flies are an essential model for scientific research, owing to their 77% genetic similarity to humans. Their use in space experiments provides invaluable insights into how space conditions affect human health. For the Gaganyaan mission, these tiny creatures will be key to studying kidney stone formation in microgravity, a condition that could lead to severe health complications for astronauts during extended space travel.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Dr. Kiran Kumar, a leading scientist at UAS-Dharwad, explains, “Fruit flies serve as a remarkable model organism due to their genetic resemblance to humans. Observing how these flies respond to space travel will help us understand the physiological changes that could impact human astronauts.”

Addressing the Kidney Stone Concern in Space

One of the major challenges of long-duration space missions is the increased risk of kidney stone formation. In space, astronauts face factors such as bone loss, dehydration, and changes in urine acidity, all of which can contribute to kidney stones. Through this experiment, scientists aim to understand the molecular and genetic factors that drive kidney stone development in microgravity.

“The insights from this study could lead to preventive measures to protect astronauts’ health and ensure their well-being during space missions,” says Dr. A. S. Kiran Kumar, former ISRO Chairman.

Gaganyaan Mission: A Giant Leap for India’s Space Program

The Gaganyaan mission, set for 2025, is a significant milestone in India’s space exploration efforts. It is poised to be India’s first human spaceflight mission, where four astronauts will travel into space for a three-day journey and return safely to Earth. Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chairman S Somanath has assured that the astronauts selected for the mission are ready and eagerly awaiting the flight.

Following ISRO’s success with Chandrayaan-3, which made history by landing near the Moon’s south pole, the organization is working tirelessly to develop the technology necessary for the success of Gaganyaan.

By sending 20 fruit flies to space, the Gaganyaan mission will not only advance our understanding of space-related health challenges but also pave the way for safer space exploration. The insights gained from this experiment could play a crucial role in ensuring the health and safety of astronauts on future deep-space missions.