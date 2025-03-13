Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, March 13, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Space & Science»
  • Why Did SpaceX Delay Its Mission To Rescue NASA’s Stranded Astronauts Sunita Williams And Butch Wilmore?

Why Did SpaceX Delay Its Mission To Rescue NASA’s Stranded Astronauts Sunita Williams And Butch Wilmore?

A critical hydraulic system issue forced SpaceX to halt its latest ISS mission just hours before liftoff, delaying the long-awaited return of two NASA astronauts. Engineers are now racing to resolve the problem, with hopes of a quick turnaround for the rescheduled launch.

Why Did SpaceX Delay Its Mission To Rescue NASA’s Stranded Astronauts Sunita Williams And Butch Wilmore?

A hydraulic system issue forced SpaceX to halt its latest ISS mission just hours before liftoff, delaying the return of two NASA astronauts.


A last-minute technical issue forced SpaceX to postpone its planned launch to the International Space Station (ISS) on Wednesday. The mission, intended to replace two NASA astronauts who have been in orbit for nine months, was put on hold due to a problem with the rocket’s hydraulic system.

Hydraulic System Concerns Emerge Before Liftoff

The delay means astronauts Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams will have to wait a little longer before they can return home. The duo has been on the ISS since June after an unexpected extension to their mission.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The issue arose less than four hours before the Falcon rocket was scheduled to lift off from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center. Engineers detected concerns related to a critical hydraulic system responsible for releasing one of the two arms that clamp the rocket to its support structure. The structure must tilt back just before launch, making the system’s reliability crucial.

As countdown clocks continued to tick, engineers scrambled to assess the situation. The four astronauts assigned to the mission had already strapped into their SpaceX capsule, awaiting final clearance.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

SpaceX To Replace Astronauts Stranded by Starliner Issues

However, with less than an hour remaining, SpaceX made the decision to cancel the launch. The company has not yet confirmed a new launch date but indicated that the next attempt could take place as early as Thursday night.

The delayed crew, consisting of American, Japanese, and Russian astronauts, is set to replace Wilmore and Williams aboard the ISS. The two test pilots were originally meant to return aboard Boeing’s Starliner capsule, but their mission faced significant setbacks.

Starliner’s maiden crewed flight was supposed to last only a week, but serious technical issues emerged during its journey to the ISS. As a result, NASA opted to send the capsule back empty, transferring Wilmore and Williams’ return journey to SpaceX.

Also Read: Astronomers Discover Four Tiny Planets Orbiting Barnard’s Star, Earth’s Cosmic Neighbor

Filed under

NASA Astronauts SpaceX

Videos showing a beach tu

Caught On Cam: What Is ‘Blood Rain’? Beach In Iran Turns Bright Red After Mysterious...
Ahead of Holi, Sambhal au

Sambhal: Over 1,000 Detained, Mosques Covered With Tarpaulin Ahead Of Holi
The Telangana Police on W

Why Did The Telangana Police Arrest Two Journalists?
President Donald Trump ha

‘It’s Up To Russia Now’: Trump Warns Putin Of Financial Repercussions If He Refuses To...
The tense silence aboard

How Did Pakistan Forces Rescue Passengers In The Balochistan Train Hijack? A Timeline Of Events
Byrnihat, a town on the M

Why Does Byrnihat Have The ‘World’s Worst Air’? IQAir’s New Report Raises Questions
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Caught On Cam: What Is ‘Blood Rain’? Beach In Iran Turns Bright Red After Mysterious Phenomenon; Video Goes Viral

Caught On Cam: What Is ‘Blood Rain’? Beach In Iran Turns Bright Red After Mysterious...

Sambhal: Over 1,000 Detained, Mosques Covered With Tarpaulin Ahead Of Holi

Sambhal: Over 1,000 Detained, Mosques Covered With Tarpaulin Ahead Of Holi

Why Did The Telangana Police Arrest Two Journalists?

Why Did The Telangana Police Arrest Two Journalists?

‘It’s Up To Russia Now’: Trump Warns Putin Of Financial Repercussions If He Refuses To Agree To Ceasefire Deal With Ukraine

‘It’s Up To Russia Now’: Trump Warns Putin Of Financial Repercussions If He Refuses To...

How Did Pakistan Forces Rescue Passengers In The Balochistan Train Hijack? A Timeline Of Events

How Did Pakistan Forces Rescue Passengers In The Balochistan Train Hijack? A Timeline Of Events

Entertainment

Watch: Sai Pallavi’s New Video Of Adorably Dancing In A Traditional Attire Goes Viral

Watch: Sai Pallavi’s New Video Of Adorably Dancing In A Traditional Attire Goes Viral

Mufasa OTT Release Date: Here’s Where You Can Watch The Lion King’s Sequel In Shah Rukh Khan’s Voice

Mufasa OTT Release Date: Here’s Where You Can Watch The Lion King’s Sequel In Shah

Kate Hudson Suffers A Wardrobe Malfunction In A Daring Black Plunging Gown, This Is How Her Co-Stars Reacted

Kate Hudson Suffers A Wardrobe Malfunction In A Daring Black Plunging Gown, This Is How

Peppa Pig Is About To Become A Big Sister Again! Is It A Boy Or A Girl?

Peppa Pig Is About To Become A Big Sister Again! Is It A Boy Or

Aamir Khan Pisses Ranbir Kapoor Off After Calling Him Ranbir Singh, Internet Says ‘Sign Them For Buddy Comedy Now’

Aamir Khan Pisses Ranbir Kapoor Off After Calling Him Ranbir Singh, Internet Says ‘Sign Them

Lifestyle

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To Maldives? Keep These Tips In Mind

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women