A critical hydraulic system issue forced SpaceX to halt its latest ISS mission just hours before liftoff, delaying the long-awaited return of two NASA astronauts. Engineers are now racing to resolve the problem, with hopes of a quick turnaround for the rescheduled launch.

A hydraulic system issue forced SpaceX to halt its latest ISS mission just hours before liftoff, delaying the return of two NASA astronauts.

A last-minute technical issue forced SpaceX to postpone its planned launch to the International Space Station (ISS) on Wednesday. The mission, intended to replace two NASA astronauts who have been in orbit for nine months, was put on hold due to a problem with the rocket’s hydraulic system.

Hydraulic System Concerns Emerge Before Liftoff

The delay means astronauts Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams will have to wait a little longer before they can return home. The duo has been on the ISS since June after an unexpected extension to their mission.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The issue arose less than four hours before the Falcon rocket was scheduled to lift off from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center. Engineers detected concerns related to a critical hydraulic system responsible for releasing one of the two arms that clamp the rocket to its support structure. The structure must tilt back just before launch, making the system’s reliability crucial.

As countdown clocks continued to tick, engineers scrambled to assess the situation. The four astronauts assigned to the mission had already strapped into their SpaceX capsule, awaiting final clearance.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

SpaceX To Replace Astronauts Stranded by Starliner Issues

However, with less than an hour remaining, SpaceX made the decision to cancel the launch. The company has not yet confirmed a new launch date but indicated that the next attempt could take place as early as Thursday night.

The delayed crew, consisting of American, Japanese, and Russian astronauts, is set to replace Wilmore and Williams aboard the ISS. The two test pilots were originally meant to return aboard Boeing’s Starliner capsule, but their mission faced significant setbacks.

Starliner’s maiden crewed flight was supposed to last only a week, but serious technical issues emerged during its journey to the ISS. As a result, NASA opted to send the capsule back empty, transferring Wilmore and Williams’ return journey to SpaceX.

Also Read: Astronomers Discover Four Tiny Planets Orbiting Barnard’s Star, Earth’s Cosmic Neighbor