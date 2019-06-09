‌India Vs Australia: The match is among the most crucial ones as 5 time World Champion holder Australia and 2 times ICC Cricket World Cup winner India will face each other at The Oval. The match has already begun and it is expected that it is going to be a super Sunday.

‌India Vs Australia: Title contenders India and defending team Australia are all set for the 14th match of ICC World Cup 2019. Talking about the match in past, Australia crushed Afghanistan and post to it competed with West Indies and won by 15 runs. While on the other hand, India defeated South Africa winning the match. This marks the 14th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 which will be played in The Oval London. As per Indian timing, the India Vs Australia match will start at 3 PM IST.

When, Where and How to watch India Vs Australia match in Bangladesh, West Indies and US

The much-awaited match will be live at 5:30 AM in the morning in US on Willow TV, which is the official broadcaster for sports in the US. Those who don’t know Willow is also available on streaming services such as Fubo and Sling. Talking about Bangladesh, the match will begin at 7 PM and in West Indies, it will begin at 5: 30 AM, all on Star Sports channels.

Teams:

Indian Cricket Team: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Lokesh Rahul, MS Dhoni(w), Hardik Pandya, Kedar Jadhav, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Vijay Shankar, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Australian Cricket Team: Aaron Finch (Captain), David Warner, Steven Smith, Shaun Marsh, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Marcus Stoinis, Kane Richardson, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Lyon, Alex Carey (wicket-keeper), Adam Zampa, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins

Australia has had a great start at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 winning both their matches against Afghanistan and West Indies and it will be interesting to see if they can defeat the men in blue to win the top spot at the ICC World Cup table once again.

History reveals that both Australia and India are tough competitors and it will be interesting to see who holds the victory in the match. India has competed with Australia in the World Cup for 11 times but unfortunately, it has held victory just for 3 times and Australia took over the reins for 8 times. The match is among the crucial ones as India was recently defeated by Australia in home series in ODI and T20.

