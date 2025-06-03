’10 times More Special’: Royal Challengers Bangalore Win IPL 2025, Why’s This Victory Special?

After 18 seasons of heartbreak and near-misses, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) has finally done it. On Tuesday, June 3, 2025, RCB clinched their first-ever Indian Premier League (IPL) championship by beating Punjab Kings by six runs in a thrilling final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The win sent shockwaves of joy across the cricketing world — especially in Bengaluru, where fans have waited almost two decades to celebrate a title. But what made this victory even more meaningful was who witnessed it: two of RCB’s most loved icons, Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers, were there in the flesh to watch it happen.

Kohli’s Emotional Tribute to Gayle and ABD

Virat Kohli, who has been the face of RCB for most of its existence, couldn’t hold back his emotions after the final ball was bowled. Speaking to Star Sports right after the match, Kohli explained why this title wasn’t just for him — it was for the players who built RCB’s identity through the years.

“For me, why it is so special that I get to share it with these two (Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers) is because I’ve shared my prime years with them and I know how much we tried to win this and we felt we were so close couple of times,” Kohli said, visibly emotional.

“We were such a good team and we had that explosiveness in our team but we could never cross the line and all of us have that hurt because we gave our prime years to this franchise and we really, really — from the bottom of our hearts — wanted to win that title for RCB and I promise you this feels like 10 times more special just because of the fact that these two are standing next to us.”

A Long Wait Filled With Hope

RCB has always been a team that captured the imagination of fans — with star players, high scores, and thrilling matches. But they always seemed to fall short when it mattered most. Over the years, the tag of “unlucky” stuck to them. That made this win not just a sporting achievement, but a deeply emotional moment for everyone associated with the team.

The presence of Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers — two players who spent their best cricketing years trying to bring RCB glory — added a layer of poetic justice. Gayle turned up wearing a vibrant red turban, while ABD came dressed in a formal suit, both proudly watching as the team finally brought the trophy home.

“The Title Is Theirs Too” – Kohli on the RCB Bond

Kohli made it clear: the win wasn’t just about the 2025 squad. It was about all those who came before — who tried, fought, and gave it their all for the franchise.

RCB!!! Mehnat ka phal meetha hota hai – finally! Virat bhai & team, Heartily congratulations . Punjab – tough luck, played with heart and character! Respect to both sides! 🏆❤️ #RCB #IPL2025 @RCBTweets pic.twitter.com/1xlRkCJtkb — sonu sood (@SonuSood) June 3, 2025

“The title is honestly as much theirs as it’s mine because it’s the connection you see when they come to Bengaluru. It’s not just me,” Kohli said.

“When they come (to the city), you see how people love them and they go absolutely berserk because they know and they appreciate that they’ve given their heart and soul for this team till the time they played here and they deserve it as much as I do.”

“I know people are emotional and they can tend to get carried away but these two guys have given it everything as well so it’s equally theirs too.”

The End of a Drought, The Start of a Legacy

RCB’s first title is more than just a trophy. It’s a symbol of resilience, belief, and the never-say-die attitude of a franchise that refused to give up.

With Rajat Patidar leading the side this season and Kohli bringing in his trademark intensity, RCB finally clicked when it mattered the most. But this victory was also built on the foundation laid by legends like Gayle and ABD — who, even in retirement, remain etched into the soul of this team.

Bengaluru Celebrates Like Never Before

Back in Bengaluru, the streets were lit up like Diwali. Fans waved red and gold flags, danced on the roads, burst crackers, and screamed “Ee Sala Cup Namde” into the night sky. Social media exploded with old clips of Gayle’s sixes, ABD’s outrageous shots, and Kohli’s passionate celebrations — as fans remembered the journey that led to this moment.

This wasn’t just a win. It was closure. And it was a tribute to all the RCB fans who kept believing, year after year.

A Moment to Remember Forever

As Virat Kohli stood with Gayle and de Villiers after the final, holding the trophy high, you could see what it meant — not just for a player, but for a brotherhood, a city, and a dream that refused to die.

The wait may have been 18 years long, but in the end, it made the joy of this moment “10 times more special.”

