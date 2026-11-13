‘100 Percent Wrong’: Pat Cummins Blasts Usman Khawaja Over Sandpapergate Claims | WATCH VIDEO

Pat Cummins On Sandpapergate: Australia captain Pat Cummins has strongly rejected Usman Khawaja’s claims that the entire team knew about the ball-tampering plot during the 2018 South Africa tour. Responding to the allegations at a press conference, Cummins called Khawaja’s version “complete and utter nonsense” and insisted he had no knowledge of sandpaper being taken onto the field.

The controversy has resurfaced following the release of Khawaja’s autobiography, in which the former Australia opener revisited the infamous Cape Town Test. Cummins also questioned the way his former teammate had presented the allegations, saying they had serious implications for the reputations of several people associated with Australian cricket.

Pat Cummins’ strong response to Usman Khawaja’s Sandpapergate allegations has drawn attention, with the Australia skipper firmly denying any prior knowledge of the ball-tampering plan.

Pat Cummins: “When (Usman Khawaja) says ‘we all knew’, if by that he means that we knew sandpaper was going out on the field, he’s 100 percent wrong.” https://t.co/gmmCqhXGkI — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) November 12, 2026







Pat Cummins Rejects Khawaja’s Sandpapergate Allegations

Addressing Khawaja’s claim that the entire team knew about the plan to use sandpaper to alter the ball’s condition, Cummins made his position clear.

“When he says we all knew, if by that he means we knew sandpaper was going out on the field, he’s 100 percent wrong,” Cummins said.

“I said that consistently for the last eight years. I did not know that was happening.”

He also took issue with the suggestion that he and other players were involved in planning the ball-tampering operation.

“But I think Usman actually says things that are far more serious than that. He says that I and others were architects of a scheme to ball tamper with sandpaper.

“That’s complete and utter nonsense,” he added.

Cummins Questions Khawaja’s Account, Defends Team’s Reputation

The Australia captain said he was disappointed with the manner in which Khawaja had made the allegations, despite considering him a friend.

“Usman is a friend, but friends aren’t casual with each other’s lives and reputations,” he said.

“In his book he’s been casual with my life and the lives of many others and I think Australian cricket.

“I think the way that he’s presented his story, I think he’s done that in a very casual manner. And it affects a lot of people.”

Khawaja had also claimed that he urged the Australian dressing room to accept collective responsibility after the Cape Town incident. However, Cummins said he could not recall such a conversation.

“I don’t remember any conversation around collective responsibility. I don’t remember any team meeting where he stood up and said, ‘Let’s own this as a team’,” he said.

Sandpapergate: What Happened In 2018?

The ball-tampering scandal erupted during the third Test between Australia and South Africa in Cape Town in March 2018. Cricket Australia’s investigation found that David Warner, Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft were involved in the plan. All three were sent home, with bans imposed on them.

Cummins, meanwhile, acknowledged that Australia’s team culture at the time had problems, including an excessive focus on winning.

“I didn’t like the way we spoke to umpires, the opposition. I think there was a bit of an arrogance and a bit of an ugliness at times that didn’t sit well with me as a young guy,” he said.

He added that he had worked to ensure the current Australian side did not repeat those mistakes.

“And now I’m captain, I have spent a lot of time making sure that that’s not the case with this current Aussie team.”