‘10,000 Gavaskar’: BCCI Honours Sunil Gavaskar With Special Tribute At Mumbai HQ For 10,000 Runs

He ended his Test career with an astonishing 10,122 runs in 125 matches, averaging over 51. His tally included 34 centuries — a record that stood for years.

Indian cricket icon Sunil Gavaskar has been commemorated by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), which has dedicated a boardroom in his name at its Mumbai headquarters.

The newly unveiled room, titled “10000 Gavaskar”, celebrates the legendary batter’s remarkable milestone of being the first player to reach 10,000 runs in Test cricket.

A Room That Echoes History

The BCCI marked the occasion by releasing a video from the inauguration ceremony.

Present at the event were BCCI president Roger Binny, vice-president Rajeev Shukla, and secretary Devajit Saikia.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“Honouring a legend! India great Sunil Gavaskar inaugurates 10000 Gavaskar – a Board Room named in his honour and his iconic milestone at the BCCI HQ in Mumbai,” read the BCCI’s post alongside the video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Team India (@indiancricketteam)

In the footage, Gavaskar appears visibly moved as he signs a photograph from his illustrious playing career.

“MCA is my mother and BCCI is my father. Thank you so much. I really appreciate the opportunity that I have got to be what I am, thanks to Indian cricket. This is a huge honour. I am very thankful to BCCI for this honour. And I would like to give it all for BCCI… so anytime anything required of me, even at this age, please feel free…” Gavaskar said during the ceremony.

Celebrating a Trailblazing Career

Gavaskar was a pioneer in world cricket, setting benchmarks that inspired generations to come.

He ended his Test career with an astonishing 10,122 runs in 125 matches, averaging over 51. His tally included 34 centuries — a record that stood for years.

In the limited-overs format, he added 3,092 runs to his name in 108 ODIs.

Legacy Preserved Alongside Greats

Gavaskar’s achievements now sit alongside fellow cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar, who also has a room dedicated to him at the BCCI headquarters.

“Delighted to be part of the inauguration of the newly dedicated Sachin Tendulkar Room and Sunil Gavaskar Room by @BCCI – a heartfelt tribute to two icons of Indian cricket, @sachin_rt and #SunilGavaskar. Their legacy continues to inspire generations,” vice-president Rajeev Shukla posted on X.

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli’s Test Successor: 5 Players, Including Shreyas Iyer And Karun Nair, Who Can Replace Him At No. 4