After Bishan Singh Bedi and Mohinder Amarnath, Virat Kohli will have a stand named after him in Firoz Shah Kotla stadium, announced DDCA.

11 years of Viratism: The Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA), the cricket governing body in the national capital affiliated to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), has announced to name a stand after Virat Kohli in Delhi’s Feroz Shah Kotla. The decision was taken to honour Virat Kohli after he completed 11 years in international cricket. The reports say that Virat Kohli stand is likely to be inaugurated on September 12, 2019.

With this honour, Virat will become the youngest active player having a spectators stand after his name. On the inaugural program, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju would be the chief guests and will inaugurate the stand.

Talking to the media, DDCA president Rajat Sharma said Virat Kohli’s great contribution and outstanding performances against the world best teams have made DDCA proud. The association is happy to honour him for his unbeatable captaincy and records he has achieved with the bat.

He added that Kotla is the place where Virat played as a teenager and the stadium would be equally proud to have a stand named after him. To cherish memories, DDCA decided to dedicate a stand to him. Rajat Sharma added that this Virat Kohli Stand will become an inspiration for rising Delhi’s cricketers.

It’s a matter of pride for the Delhi cricket association that opener Shikhar Dhawan, wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant and a senior bowler Ishant Sharma are from Delhi.

Virat Kohli has scored more than 11,520 runs in One Day cricket, while struck 6613 runs in white jersey.

Currently, senior cricketers Bishan Singh Bedi and Mohinder Amarnath have stands named after them at Firoz Shah Kotla already. While Virender Sehwag and Anjum Chopra have entry gates named after them.

