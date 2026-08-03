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Home > Sports News > ₹1.36 Crore Per Commonwealth Games Medal: How India’s ₹53.09 Crore Investment Delivered 39 Medals in Glasgow 2026 Edition

₹1.36 Crore Per Commonwealth Games Medal: How India’s ₹53.09 Crore Investment Delivered 39 Medals in Glasgow 2026 Edition

India spent ₹53.09 crore on preparations for the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games, winning 39 medals at an average cost of ₹1.36 crore per medal.

1.36 Crore Per Commonwealth Games Medal: How India's 53.09 Crore Investment Delivered 39 Medals in Glasgow 2026. Photo X
1.36 Crore Per Commonwealth Games Medal: How India's 53.09 Crore Investment Delivered 39 Medals in Glasgow 2026. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Mon 2026-08-03 19:03 IST

India’s campaign at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow produced 39 medals, but the podium tally tells only part of the story. Behind the country’s 13 gold, 17 silver and nine bronze medals was a government investment of ₹53.09 crore, directed towards training camps, overseas exposure, coaching, equipment and sports science as per a report by The Financial Express. 

The spending works out to approximately ₹1.36 crore for every medal won by the Indian contingent. However, the figure needs to be viewed in context, particularly because Glasgow featured a significantly smaller programme and did not include several sports that have traditionally contributed heavily to India’s Commonwealth Games medal tally.

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Boxing Leads India’s Medal Return

Boxing emerged as one of the biggest success stories of India’s campaign. The government spent more than ₹10 crore on preparations for the 14-member squad, including overseas camps and international competitions.

The boxers responded with 10 medals, including seven golds, making the discipline India’s most productive medal source in Glasgow. The spending therefore amounted to roughly ₹1 crore per medal.

Among India’s gold medallists were Sakshi Chaudhary, Preeti Pawar, Priya Ghanghas, Jaismine Lamboria, Sachin Siwach and Ankush Panghal. Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain also added another Commonwealth medal to her collection.

Weightlifting Offers The Best Value

Weightlifting delivered an even stronger return when measured purely against government expenditure.

The ministry spent around ₹7.5 crore on the 12-member squad, including an acclimatisation camp in Birmingham. India subsequently collected eight medals — one gold, six silver and one bronze.

That translates to less than ₹94 lakh per medal, the lowest cost-per-medal figure among the disciplines for which spending data is available.

Mirabai Chanu provided the headline moment by winning her third consecutive Commonwealth Games gold, while the rest of the team contributed to an impressive overall haul.

Athletics Receives The Biggest Share

Athletics was India’s most heavily funded discipline, receiving more than ₹20 crore for a 32-member contingent. The preparations included high-altitude training in Colorado Springs as well as camps in Switzerland, Turkey and South Africa.

India won 10 athletics medals, comprising five silver and five bronze. On a simple cost-per-medal basis, that comes to approximately ₹2 crore per medal, making athletics the most expensive major medal programme in Glasgow.

However, judging athletics solely through Commonwealth Games returns would be misleading. It is India’s largest Olympic sport, involving a broad range of events and athletes, while much of the preparation is aimed at longer-term global and Olympic performance.

Looking Beyond The Medal Count

The Glasgow numbers underline that elite sports investment cannot be assessed solely through a single Games’ medal tally. Boxing and weightlifting converted funding into podium finishes particularly efficiently, while athletics requires substantially greater resources because of its scale and long-term objectives.

The ₹53.09 crore investment therefore represents more than the cost of India’s 39 medals. It is also part of a broader effort to build athletes capable of competing at the Olympics and other major international events.

For policymakers, Glasgow provides a useful benchmark: not simply how much India spends on elite sport, but how effectively that spending builds sustained international success.

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₹1.36 Crore Per Commonwealth Games Medal: How India’s ₹53.09 Crore Investment Delivered 39 Medals in Glasgow 2026 Edition
Tags: Commonwealth Games 2026india 39 medals commonwealth gamesindia glasgow 2026india medals glasgow 2026

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₹1.36 Crore Per Commonwealth Games Medal: How India’s ₹53.09 Crore Investment Delivered 39 Medals in Glasgow 2026 Edition
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