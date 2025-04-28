14-Year-Old Vaibhav Suryavanshi Breaks IPL And T20 Records With Fastest Century For Rajasthan Royals Against Gujarat Titans

At just 14 years old, Rajasthan Royals’ prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi shattered records and stunned the cricketing world with a blistering century against Gujarat Titans. In a fearless display of power hitting, the young southpaw etched his name in IPL and T20 history books forever.

Rajasthan Royals’ (RR) 14-year-old prodigy, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, stunned the cricketing world on Monday, breaking a series of long-standing records during his side’s match against Gujarat Titans (GT). Suryavanshi became the fastest Indian centurion in IPL history, reaching his hundred in just 35 balls, surpassing the previous mark set by former India all-rounder Yusuf Pathan, who achieved the feat in 37 balls against Mumbai Indians.

Adding to his landmark achievement, Suryavanshi also etched his name as the youngest centurion in IPL history at just 14 years and 32 days, eclipsing Manish Pandey’s earlier record of 19 years and 253 days.

Breaking World Records at 14

Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s remarkable feat extended beyond the IPL. He also became the youngest player ever to score a century in the T20 format worldwide, breaking the record previously held by Maharashtra’s Vijay Zol. Zol had scored a ton at the age of 18 years and 118 days during a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy West Zone fixture against Mumbai in 2013.

In the broader context of IPL history, Suryavanshi’s 35-ball century stands as the second-fastest century, narrowly behind Chris Gayle’s iconic 30-ball ton for Royal Challengers Bangalore against Pune Warriors in 2013.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Dominating the Titans’ Bowling Attack

During RR’s chase, the southpaw from Bihar showcased his fearless batting, particularly in the fourth over when he unleashed an onslaught on India’s veteran pacer Ishant Sharma, smashing him for 28 runs—an over that featured three sixes and two fours.

Suryavanshi continued his aggressive approach in the 10th over, taking debutant Karim Janat apart for 30 runs in a single over, further cementing his dominance.

His breathtaking innings eventually ended at 101 off 38 balls, when he was dismissed by Prasidh Krishna.

Another Milestone For Vaibhav Suryavanshi: Youngest T20 Fifty

Adding yet another feather to his cap, Vaibhav Suryavanshi became the youngest batter to register a fifty in T20s. He broke the record previously held by Hassan Eisakhil, the son of former Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi, who had scored a fifty at the age of 15 years and 360 days while playing for Boost Defenders against Kabul Eagles in the 2022 Shpageeza League.

Shubman Gill Leads Gujarat Titans to 209

Earlier in the match, Gujarat Titans’ skipper Shubman Gill was the epitome of elegance, anchoring his team to a competitive total. Gill crafted a composed 84 off 50 balls, marking his fourth half-century of the season, with his innings laced with five fours and four sixes.

He shared a crucial 93-run opening stand with the in-form Sai Sudharsan, who contributed 39 runs off 30 balls.

Jos Buttler’s Blitzkrieg Against Former Side

Building on the strong foundation, Jos Buttler took charge, unleashing a brutal assault on Rajasthan Royals’ bowling attack. His unbeaten 50 off 26 balls, punctuated with four sixes and three boundaries, pushed the Titans to an imposing total.

Buttler showcased a range of innovative shots, executing reverse pulls and ramps with ease. He skillfully used the bowlers’ pace against them, punishing his former franchise, Rajasthan Royals—a team whose auction strategies had left them without a clear match-winning bowler.

