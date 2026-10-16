173 Runs, 27 Boundaries! Virender Sehwag’s Son Aaryavir Steals The Show Against Chandigarh

Aaryavir Sehwag Century: Virender Sehwag’s son Aaryavir Sehwag produced a commanding batting performance in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy Elite tournament, hammering 173 off 143 deliveries against Chandigarh. The young opener struck 19 fours and eight sixes, showcasing his ability to dominate the bowling attack and anchor Delhi’s innings.

Aaryavir’s knock helped Delhi post 289/6 in their 50 overs, providing a strong platform after the team’s heavy defeat in its previous match. The 18-year-old’s impressive response also comes as he takes on the added responsibility of captaining Delhi in the tournament, strengthening his growing profile in age-group cricket.

Aaryavir Sehwag Leads Delhi’s Batting Charge With 173

Aaryavir took responsibility at the top of the order, building Delhi’s innings through a combination of boundaries and sixes. His knock provided the foundation for a competitive total, with the 18-year-old continuing to bat deep into the innings despite wickets falling at the other end.

Opening partner Arnav Bugga contributed 47, and the pair gave Delhi a strong start with a 98-run partnership. After Bugga’s dismissal, Aaryavir continued to anchor the innings, adding valuable stands with his teammates as Delhi looked to maintain its scoring momentum.

Abhiraj Singh made 18, while Shantanu Yadav scored 27 and helped Aaryavir put together an important 89-run partnership for the fifth wicket. Aaryavir’s innings finally ended at 173 in the 46th over, with Sreshth Duggal claiming his wicket. Chandigarh bowler Rupesh Yadav finished with two wickets.

Sehwag’s Son Bounces Back After Delhi’s Previous Defeat

The innings was particularly significant following Delhi’s difficult outing against Karnataka. Delhi had conceded 418 runs before being dismissed for 220, with Aaryavir scoring 32 in that game.

His latest performance marked a substantial improvement, as he converted his start into a big individual score and kept Delhi’s innings moving across the 50 overs. The knock also highlighted his ability to respond after a disappointing team result.

From India U19 Debut To Delhi Captaincy

Aaryavir’s innings comes during an important phase of his young cricketing career. He is captaining Delhi in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy Elite competition, which began in Visakhapatnam on October 8. His appointment follows his India Under-19 debut against Australia in Rajkot in September.

He also gained experience in the three-match Youth ODI series against Australia, scoring 109 runs across the three innings. His contributions included 28 in a rain-shortened opening match, 47 in the second game and 34 in the final ODI.

Aaryavir Sehwag Continues To Build His Domestic Profile

Alongside his age-group cricket, Aaryavir has featured in the Delhi Premier League for West Delhi Lions, gaining exposure to senior domestic competition.

With the responsibility of captaining Delhi and the expectation that comes with being Virender Sehwag’s son, performances like his 173 against Chandigarh will attract attention. The young batter’s immediate task, however, will be to maintain consistency and help Delhi make progress in the tournament.