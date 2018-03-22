A rape FIR has been filed against table tennis player and Olympian, Soumyajit Ghosh in Bengal. In the complaint filed, the girl said that the two used to meet at her residence when her parents were not at home and also sometimes at Soumyajit Ghosh’s house in Siliguri in Bengal.

In a shocking turn of events, ace table tennis player and Olympian, Soumyajit Ghosh, has been booked under rape charges filed by an 18-year old in Bengal. The complaining was filed by the victim at Barasat women police station in Bengal on the noon of March 22. The accused, Soumyajit Ghosh also holds an Arjun award. In the complaint filed with the police, the victim alleged that table tennis player Ghosh had promised her to marry in past. In the FIR filed, the victim said that the ace player raped her several times over the past three years.

As per reports, the victim said that the two met through social media and friendship with meetings. The victim also claimed that the two met several times at her resident when her parents were absent and also sometimes at Soumyajit Ghosh’s resident in Siliguri. The complaint filed suggested that the victim also had to undergo an abortion. The victim alleged that she agreed to do so because Ghosh had promised to marry her as soon as she turns 18. Reacting to the matter, the girl’s father said that ace table tennis player Soumyajit Ghosh is avoiding her after which they were left with no other option but to reach out to police.

Reports suggest that the two first interacted in 2014 using social media. It was also found that the two used to meet at Arjun Awardee, Ghosh’s flat in Kolkata. Reacting to the reports, the investigating officer from Barasat police station said that they have received a complaint against the table tennis player Soumyajit Ghosh. The officer further added that special teams shave been formed to investigate the matter. ‘No details relating to the case can be revealed for now,’ the officer added.

