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Home > Sports News > 2 Records Broken During Spain vs Saudi Arabia Group H FIFA World Cup 2026 Match In Atlanta

2 Records Broken During Spain vs Saudi Arabia Group H FIFA World Cup 2026 Match In Atlanta

The European champions emphatically announced their arrival on the world stage, rewriting the history books in a stunning display of attacking football. Following a highly criticized, scoreless opening draw against Cape Verde, Spain completely dismantled Saudi Arabia 4-0 at the Atlanta Stadium. Here's a look at the two records that were broken by Spain.

FIFA World Cup 2026: 2 Records Broken During Spain vs Saudi Arabia Group H Match In Atlanta
FIFA World Cup 2026: 2 Records Broken During Spain vs Saudi Arabia Group H Match In Atlanta

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Mon 2026-06-22 07:47 IST

The European champions made a clear statement of intent on the world stage, making history in the process with a breathtaking display of attacking football. After a heavily criticised goalless draw against Cape Verde, Spain ripped Saudi Arabia apart 4-0 at the Atlanta Stadium. But while the comprehensive victory earns La Roja vital points in Group H, the fixture will be forever remembered for two remarkable, long-standing tournament records falling inside a magical first-half blitz.

Yamal follows in Pelé’s footsteps

Head coach Luis de la Fuente turned the tables by handing 18-year-old Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal his first ever FIFA World Cup start after he had overcome a late-season hamstring issue. The teenage genius produced a viral global sensation in just ten minutes. Mikel Oyarzabal’s brilliant low cross was met by Yamal, who slid in smoothly at the far post to touch the ball home for a vital breakthrough for Spain.

The goal achieved far more than just settling Spanish nerves – it immediately equalled a historic 58-year-old world record of late Brazilian legend Pelé. The Barcelona winger is only the second player aged 18 or younger to score the opening goal of a FIFA World Cup match after Pelé did it in 1958 against Wales. Yamal’s clinical finish at 18 years and 343 days also saw him become the youngest footballer ever to score in the UEFA European Championship and the FIFA World Cup.

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Oyarzabal’s 25-minute history-making blitz

Yamal stole the early show, but his veteran counterpart Mikel Oyarzabal created a one-of-a-kind piece of tournament history shortly after. The Real Sociedad forward had already delivered the perfect assist for Yamal’s opener in the tenth minute and was soon to change from creator to a clinical finisher.

Oyarzabal doubled the lead in the 21st minute, reacting to a loose ball in the penalty box. Three minutes later he completed a sensational brace in the first half with a flowing, regal Spanish team move. Oyarzabal had scored two goals and an assist in the first 24 minutes, becoming just the second player in the entire history of the FIFA World Cup to have three goal involvements in the first 25 minutes of a game.

The historic first-half carnage absolutely ripped up Saudi manager Georgios Donis’ defensive game plan. Officially crowned early in the second half when full-back Marc Cucurella forced a heavy deflection off Saudi defender Hassan Altambakti for an own goal, the dominant night. Spain, now with four points in the standings, comfortably rolls into two historic individual records safely broken in Georgia, firmly resuming their course towards World Cup glory.

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2 Records Broken During Spain vs Saudi Arabia Group H FIFA World Cup 2026 Match In Atlanta
Tags: FIFA World CupFIFA World Cup 2026home-hero-pos-12Lamine Yamalspain football teamspain vs saudi arabia

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2 Records Broken During Spain vs Saudi Arabia Group H FIFA World Cup 2026 Match In Atlanta
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