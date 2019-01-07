Sanjeev Chawla, a bookie accused in match-fixing scandal during South Africa's tour of India in 2000, has been cleared to be extradited to India, the Westminster Magistrates Court ruled on Monday.

The Westminster Magistrates Court on Monday cleared extradition of bookie Sanjeev Chawla, prime accused in the match-fixing scandal during South Africa’s India tour in 2000. The UK court revised its earlier ruling and told the home secretary that no bars exist to his extradition. Earlier in October 2017, the magistrates court had blocked Sanjeev Chawla’s extradition to India citing that conditions in the Tihar Jail in Delhi pose risk to Chawla’s hum rights.

Sanjeev Chawla has been accused of fixing cricket matches for bookies between January and March 2000. The match-fixing scandal surfaced in 2000 during South Africa’s tour of India where South Africa’s Test captain Hansie Cronje came under heavy fire for allegedly taking money from Chawla and fixing his team’s matches.

Chawla had moved to the UK back in 1996 and was arrested in London in June 2016 in connection with the match-fixing scandal.

