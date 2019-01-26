Japanese superstar Naomi Osaka on Saturday clinched the Australian Open final after overpowering Czech Republic’s Petra Kvitova in a scintillating 7-6 (2) 5-7 6-4 win in Melbourne. With the overwhelming victory, the 21-year-old Japanese sensation secured her second successive Grand Slam. Her last major title success came in September when she conquered 2018 US Open.
Naomi Osaka started the match on a blistering note drawing first blood by taking the opening set, however, the Czech stalwart bounced back in the game giving her stiff competition. Osaka had a 5-1 lead in the first set but a stoic display by Kvitova made the Japanese fight for a 7-6 win in the first set.
Petra Kvitova fought back and went on a point-winning spree holding Osaka’s challenge by the jugular. The Czech returned in the game by winning the second set 7-5.
It was in the third and final set when Osaka upped her ante and showed her true prowess. She subjugated her opponent and emerged victorious 6-4 in the battle of nerves sending the spectators into a meltdown and bagging her second successive Grand Slam after the 2018 US Open title.
