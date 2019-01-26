Naomi Osaka started the match on a blistering note drawing first blood by taking the opening set, however, the Czech stalwart bounced back in the game giving her stiff competition. Osaka had a 5-1 lead in the first set but a stoic display by Kvitova made the Japanese fight for a 7-6 win in the first set.

Japanese superstar Naomi Osaka on Saturday clinched the Australian Open final after overpowering Czech Republic’s Petra Kvitova in a scintillating 7-6 (2) 5-7 6-4 win in Melbourne. With the overwhelming victory, the 21-year-old Japanese sensation secured her second successive Grand Slam. Her last major title success came in September when she conquered 2018 US Open.

Naomi Osaka started the match on a blistering note drawing first blood by taking the opening set, however, the Czech stalwart bounced back in the game giving her stiff competition. Osaka had a 5-1 lead in the first set but a stoic display by Kvitova made the Japanese fight for a 7-6 win in the first set.

One year ago, Naomi Osaka was world No.72. Today, she's the world No.1 and a 2x Grand Slam champ.#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/OLZG94yZrY — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 26, 2019

Petra Kvitova fought back and went on a point-winning spree holding Osaka’s challenge by the jugular. The Czech returned in the game by winning the second set 7-5.

It was in the third and final set when Osaka upped her ante and showed her true prowess. She subjugated her opponent and emerged victorious 6-4 in the battle of nerves sending the spectators into a meltdown and bagging her second successive Grand Slam after the 2018 US Open title.

"Huge congrats to Petra. I've always wanted to play you. You've been through so much, honestly I wouldn't have wanted this to be our first match."@Naomi_Osaka_ is all class 🙏#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/8WxY6PVNc2 — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 26, 2019

"We didn't even know if I would be able to hold the racquet again."@Petra_Kvitova's comeback story is one in a million 🌟#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/XLz2tc703i — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 26, 2019

