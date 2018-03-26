For the upcoming 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast, Australia, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Monday has proved the participation of 325 members. along with 22 officials. The body responsible for selecting athletes to represent India at supreme tournaments such as the Olympic Games, Asian Games and other prominent meets in the world of athletics are also likely to take appropriate measures for conducting the respective dope tests. The 2018 Commonwealth Games will kick-start from 4th of August on Gold Coast and will come to a conclusion on 15th April.

The Indian Olympic Association along with Sports Authority of India, National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) and concerned NSF’s are likely to take appropriate measures for conducting the respective dope tests. IOA stated that they will also safeguard the medical fitness of the team and players before their departure. According to the official statement released by IOA, the participation of the 325 members of Indian contingent including athletes officials have been approved at the cost to the government. The 208 Commonwealth Games will commence from 4th of August on Gold Coast and will come to a conclusion on 15th April.

Earlier, Indian prolific shuttler PV Sindhu was named as the nation’s official flag-bearer of the Indian contingent in the upcoming 2018 Commonwealth Games (CWG) in Australia. According to sources, the decision was made by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), who selected the badminton star for the honourable role after a long-drawn discussion. Sindhu, who cruised into the All England championships semi-finals recently, has been already informed about the same. The Indian squad will comprise of 220 competitors in 14 sports.

