Veteran Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik further stressed on the quality of players that his team currently boasts of and reiterated that if they manage to deliver optimum performances on regular basis against the big teams participating in the forthcoming cricket extravaganza, then they can go all the way and lift the highly-coveted trophy.

Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik on Monday was quite ambitious on his team’s chances of winning the 2019 ICC World Cup which will commence from May in England and Wales. The 36-year-old swashbuckling batsman said that if Pakistan cricket team continues to perform well with both bat and ball, then they have a fantastic opportunity to repeat their historic feat of 1992 when they last won the cricket world cup.

The veteran Pakistani cricketer further stressed on the quality of players that his team currently boasts of and reiterated that if they manage to deliver optimum performances on regular basis against the big teams participating in the forthcoming cricket extravaganza, then they can go all the way and lift the highly-coveted trophy.

While speaking to media, Shoaib Malik said, “I feel we have a very good chance to win the tournament. But then having a ‘good chance’ doesn’t mean much. How we play each game and how we perform against the rest of the world will define how far we go.”

“Yes, we have the ability to win the World Cup hands-down, but abilities don’t win you anything, performances do. Our capabilities include having top ODI bowlers and batsmen in our line-up and personally I’m looking forward to a memorable World Cup 2019,” added the former Pakistan skipper.

The 12th edition of ICC Cricket World Cup will commence from May 30 and the final will be played on July 14, 2019. The tournament will be co-hosted by England and Wales. A total of 10 teams will participate namely – England, Australia, Bangladesh, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe, Afghanistan and West Indies.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App

Read More