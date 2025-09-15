2025-26 FIH Hockey Pro League season to start on December 9 in Argentina and Ireland

Lausanne [Switzerland], September 15 (ANI): Whilst the exhilarating images of the FIH Hockey Pro League Season 6 are still fresh in the minds of hockey fans around the world, season 7 of the “League of the Best”, involving the crème de la crème of world hockey, is just around the corner, and it promises to be thrilling, as per a release from FIH.

With two newcomers, Ireland women and Pakistan men, the 2025-26 FIH Pro League season will start from Ireland, as well as Argentina, for an exciting journey of no less than 144 matches. And on top of the pride of winning the League, both Champions will ensure their spot at the Los Angeles Olympic Games 2028.

The season begins in Ireland and Argentina:

Germany vs Belgium men will get the season underway in Ireland. Action will continue in Argentina later in the day with men’s champions Netherlands taking on League debutants Pakistan.

Belgium, England and Germany men, along with Belgium, England and Ireland women, will play the first block of matches in Ireland. In Argentina, the Leones and Leonas will face the Netherlands and Pakistan men, as well as Germany and the Netherlands women, respectively.

The high-profile encounters between these top teams are sure to provide moments of great excitement for the fans right from the first whistle.

Season Finale in Belgium, Germany and England:

The league will conclude in epic fashion on June 28, 2026, with thrilling clashes across three countries, namely Belgium, Germany and England. With 6 women’s and 6 men’s teams in action on closing day, the competition promises to keep the fans on the edge of their seats till the final whistle as it did in the 2024-25 season, when the men’s FIH Hockey World Cup qualification was decided at the final match of the season as Spain pipped Germany to qualify for the event.

This season will see the arrival of Ireland women and Pakistan men, both making their debut in the competition, having been promoted via the FIH Hockey Nations Cup 2024-25, adding further depth and excitement to the Pro League. Their entry ensures fresh rivalries and increased engagement for fans worldwide.

Both the Netherlands men and women come into the new season as reigning champions, having claimed the titles in the previous FIH Hockey Pro League season. The Oranje hockey teams will look to defend their crowns against an increasingly competitive field!

Through the entirety of the 2025-26 season, 10 nations will host matches of the FIH Hockey Pro League, as follows:

Ireland (9-14 December 2025) – Ireland, Belgium, England (women) & Belgium, England, Germany (men)

Argentina (9-14 December 2025) – Argentina, Germany, Netherlands (women) & Argentina, Netherlands, Pakistan (men)

China (5-10 February 2026) – China, England, Netherlands (women)

Spain (5-10 February 2026) – Spain, Belgium, Germany (women) & Spain, England, Netherlands (men)

Australia (10-15 February 2026) – Australia, Argentina, Ireland (women) & Australia, Germany, Pakistan (men)

India (10-15 February 2026) – India, Argentina, Belgium (men)

Australia (20-25 February 2026) – Australia, China, Spain (women) & Australia, India, Spain (men)

England (13-21 June 2026) – England, Australia, Germany (women) & England, Argentina, Australia (men)

Netherlands (13-21 June 2026) – Netherlands, Ireland, Spain (women) & Netherlands, Germany, India (men)

Belgium (13-21 June 2026) – Belgium, Argentina, China (women) & Belgium, Pakistan, Spain (men)

Belgium (23-28 June 2026) – Belgium, Australia, Netherlands (women) & Belgium, Australia, Netherlands (men)

Germany (23-28 June 2026) – Germany, China, Ireland (women) & Germany, Argentina, Spain (men)

England (23-28 June 2026) – England, Argentina, Spain (women) & England, India, Pakistan (men). (ANI)

