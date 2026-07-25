2026 AFCON Final Controversy Takes New Twist as CAS Sets Hearing Date for Senegal’s Appeal Against Morocco— All You Need To Know

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has confirmed it will hear Senegal’s appeal against Morocco’s victory in the 2026 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final on October 8, 2026 in what has been a long-running controversy.

The hearing will be behind closed doors at CAS headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland, where Senegal will try to overturn the Confederation of African Football’s (CAF) decision to award the continental crown to Morocco. Now a date has been set for the hearing, but CAS has indicated that a verdict may not come immediately, with complex sporting disputes often taking weeks or even months to reach a final ruling.

Controversy Mars AFCON Final

The row is over one of the most dramatic and controversial finals in the history of the AFCON, which was held in Rabat in January.

Senegal seemed to have clinched a 1-0 extra-time win and were ready to receive the trophy. But the match took a chaotic turn deep into stoppage time when Morocco were given a penalty.

The players thought the decision was unfair and they protested by walking off the pitch, which led to a long stoppage of some 15 minutes. Following conversations between the match officials and tournament officials, the players returned and Morocco’s penalty was taken – only to be saved by Senegal’s custodian.

The walk-off was deemed a breach of competition regulations by CAF, who declared Senegal to have forfeited the match, despite the final whistle having signalled a 1-0 victory for Senegal. Weeks later, when Morocco were crowned African champions, there was much debate in the footballing world.

Senegal Disputes CAF’s Interpretation

The Senegalese Football Federation then appealed to CAS, arguing that the CAF decision was not in accordance with the IFAB Laws of the Game which hold that decisions taken by the referee during the match are final and should not be changed administratively, unless competition rules clearly state otherwise.

Legal proceedings continued in the background as Morocco reached the quarter-finals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup before being eliminated, while Senegal were knocked out in the Round of 32 after losing to Belgium.

Attention now turns to Lausanne where CAS will hear arguments from both sides in what could become one of the biggest legal cases in the history of football.

If Senegal’s appeal is successful, it will rewrite the record books in an unprecedented way regarding the 2026 AFCON champions. Should the CAS uphold CAF’s decision, Morocco will hold onto their historic title, closing finally a chapter of controversy that has been open since the final whistle in Rabat.