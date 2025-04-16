Home
2028 LA Olympics: Pomona To Host Cricket Matches, Bringing International Sports To Eastern LA County

Cricket is part of a fresh wave of sports being introduced at the 2028 Games. It joins baseball/softball, flag football, lacrosse (sixes), and squash as new additions to the Olympic program.

2028 LA Olympics: Pomona To Host Cricket Matches, Bringing International Sports To Eastern LA County

2028 LA Olympics: Pomona To Host Cricket Matches, Bringing International Sports To Eastern LA County


Cricket will officially return to the Olympics after more than a century, and this time, it’s heading to Pomona. The city in eastern Los Angeles County has been named the host venue for the cricket competition at the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed the announcement during an event in Dubai on Tuesday.

Fairgrounds in Pomona to Welcome Global Talent

The matches will be played at the Pomona Fairgrounds, where both men’s and women’s T20 tournaments will take place. Six international teams are expected to compete in each category, bringing high-energy cricket action to Southern California.

ICC chairman Jay Shah expressed his enthusiasm in a statement: “We welcome the announcement of the venue for cricket at Los Angeles 2028 as it is a significant step towards the preparation for our sport’s return to the Olympics.”

He added, “Although cricket is a hugely popular sport, it will be a fantastic opportunity to expand traditional boundaries when it features in the Olympics in the fast-paced, exciting T20 format that should appeal to new audiences.”

A Historic Return After 128 Years

The last—and only—time cricket featured in the Olympics was back in 1900 during the Paris Games. Its inclusion in LA28 marks a landmark return for the sport.

The decision to bring cricket back was made during the 141st Session of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) held in Mumbai in October 2023.

Cricket Joins a New Lineup of Sports at LA28

Cricket is part of a fresh wave of sports being introduced at the 2028 Games. It joins baseball/softball, flag football, lacrosse (sixes), and squash as new additions to the Olympic program.

The T20 format, known for its fast pace and thrilling finishes, has already proven its appeal in other multi-sport events. It was featured in the Asian Games of 2010, 2014, and 2023. The women’s game also made a splash at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

With Pomona set to take the spotlight, LA28 is shaping up to be a unique celebration of both traditional and emerging sports on the Olympic stage.

ALSO READ: Rohit Sharma On Journey From 2023 WC Pain To Champions Trophy 2025 Triumph: ‘We Had To Go Through So Many Lows’

 

