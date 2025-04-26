21-Year-Old Gujarat Man Arrested For Sending Death Threat Email To Team India Head Coach Gautam Gambhir

Police have arrested a 21-year-old man from Gujarat in connection with a threatening email sent to cricketer and former BJP MP Gautam Gambhir. The accused has been identified as Jigneshsinh Parmar.

“In connection with the threat e-mail to cricketer Gautam Gambhir, the individual who sent the mail has been identified as 21-year-old Jigneshsinh Parmar hailing from Gujarat. He has been caught by Central District Police team and interrogated in detail. He is an engineering student whose family has claimed he is suffering from mental health issues. Further investigation is in progress,” Delhi Police said in a statement.

On Wednesday, Gambhir approached the Delhi Police seeking immediate action. He formally submitted a request for the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) to the SHO of Rajinder Nagar Police Station and the DCP of Central Delhi. He also urged the authorities to take steps to ensure the safety and security of his family.

On April 22, the same day when terrorists killed 26 people in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, Gambhir reportedly received two threatening emails — one in the afternoon and another in the evening — both carrying the message “IKillU.”

This is not the first time Gambhir has faced such threats. In November 2021, during his tenure as a Member of Parliament, he had also received a similar threat email.

On Tuesday, Gambhir condemned the terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam through a post on X. In the attack, 26 civilians were killed after terrorists opened fire on tourists in the Baisaran meadow, making it one of the most horrific incidents since the 2019 Pulwama terror strike.

The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) met on April 23 and was briefed in detail about the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. During the briefing, the cross-border links of the attack were highlighted. It was noted that the attack came after the successful conduct of elections in Jammu and Kashmir and its steady progress towards economic growth and development.

As a security measure, India has decided to withdraw its Defence, Navy, and Air Advisors from the Indian High Commission in Islamabad.

These posts in the respective High Commissions are now considered annulled. Five support staff of the Service Advisors will also be withdrawn from both High Commissions.

(With inputs from ANI)

