Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, April 27, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Sports»
  • 21-Year-Old Gujarat Man Arrested For Sending Death Threat Email To Team India Head Coach Gautam Gambhir

21-Year-Old Gujarat Man Arrested For Sending Death Threat Email To Team India Head Coach Gautam Gambhir

Police arrest Gujarat's Jigneshsinh Parmar for sending a threatening email to cricketer Gautam Gambhir. Investigations reveal mental health concerns; security tightened.

21-Year-Old Gujarat Man Arrested For Sending Death Threat Email To Team India Head Coach Gautam Gambhir


Police have arrested a 21-year-old man from Gujarat in connection with a threatening email sent to cricketer and former BJP MP Gautam Gambhir. The accused has been identified as Jigneshsinh Parmar.

“In connection with the threat e-mail to cricketer Gautam Gambhir, the individual who sent the mail has been identified as 21-year-old Jigneshsinh Parmar hailing from Gujarat. He has been caught by Central District Police team and interrogated in detail. He is an engineering student whose family has claimed he is suffering from mental health issues. Further investigation is in progress,” Delhi Police said in a statement.

On Wednesday, Gambhir approached the Delhi Police seeking immediate action. He formally submitted a request for the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) to the SHO of Rajinder Nagar Police Station and the DCP of Central Delhi. He also urged the authorities to take steps to ensure the safety and security of his family.

On April 22, the same day when terrorists killed 26 people in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, Gambhir reportedly received two threatening emails — one in the afternoon and another in the evening — both carrying the message “IKillU.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

This is not the first time Gambhir has faced such threats. In November 2021, during his tenure as a Member of Parliament, he had also received a similar threat email.

On Tuesday, Gambhir condemned the terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam through a post on X. In the attack, 26 civilians were killed after terrorists opened fire on tourists in the Baisaran meadow, making it one of the most horrific incidents since the 2019 Pulwama terror strike.

The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) met on April 23 and was briefed in detail about the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. During the briefing, the cross-border links of the attack were highlighted. It was noted that the attack came after the successful conduct of elections in Jammu and Kashmir and its steady progress towards economic growth and development.

As a security measure, India has decided to withdraw its Defence, Navy, and Air Advisors from the Indian High Commission in Islamabad.

These posts in the respective High Commissions are now considered annulled. Five support staff of the Service Advisors will also be withdrawn from both High Commissions.

(With inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ: Shreyas Iyer Set To Shine For Punjab Kings Against KKR, Predicts Ambati Rayudu | IPL 2025 Match 44 Preview

Filed under

Gautam Gambhir

Misha Agrawal dies at 24

Who Was Misha Agrawal And How Did The Content Creator Die Just Two Days Before...
Border Bunkers Cleaned in

Watch: Jammu Residents Clean Border Bunkers As India-Pakistan Tensions Resurface Post Pahalgam Attack
The houses of seven terro

Watch: House Of LeT Terrorist Destroyed With A Blast In Kalaroos Kupwara, North Kashmir
Pakistan media claims Jhe

Pakistan Media Claims POK Affected With Sudden Flooding After India Releases Water Into Jhelum River...
newsx

21-Year-Old Gujarat Man Arrested For Sending Death Threat Email To Team India Head Coach Gautam...
newsx

NTA Launches Portal For Reporting Suspicious NEET (UG) 2025 Claims; Students Urged To Stay Alert
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Who Was Misha Agrawal And How Did The Content Creator Die Just Two Days Before Her 25th Birthday?

Who Was Misha Agrawal And How Did The Content Creator Die Just Two Days Before...

Watch: Jammu Residents Clean Border Bunkers As India-Pakistan Tensions Resurface Post Pahalgam Attack

Watch: Jammu Residents Clean Border Bunkers As India-Pakistan Tensions Resurface Post Pahalgam Attack

Watch: House Of LeT Terrorist Destroyed With A Blast In Kalaroos Kupwara, North Kashmir

Watch: House Of LeT Terrorist Destroyed With A Blast In Kalaroos Kupwara, North Kashmir

Pakistan Media Claims POK Affected With Sudden Flooding After India Releases Water Into Jhelum River Without Notice

Pakistan Media Claims POK Affected With Sudden Flooding After India Releases Water Into Jhelum River...

NTA Launches Portal For Reporting Suspicious NEET (UG) 2025 Claims; Students Urged To Stay Alert

NTA Launches Portal For Reporting Suspicious NEET (UG) 2025 Claims; Students Urged To Stay Alert

Entertainment

Who Was Misha Agrawal And How Did The Content Creator Die Just Two Days Before Her 25th Birthday?

Who Was Misha Agrawal And How Did The Content Creator Die Just Two Days Before

Here’s Why Delhi Court Ordered AR Rahman And Ponniyin Selvan 2 Team To Deposit ₹2 Crore

Here’s Why Delhi Court Ordered AR Rahman And Ponniyin Selvan 2 Team To Deposit ₹2

Who Is Santhosh Varkey? Kerala YouTuber Arrested For Vulgar Comments About Malayalam Actresses

Who Is Santhosh Varkey? Kerala YouTuber Arrested For Vulgar Comments About Malayalam Actresses

How Much Is Mrunal Thakur Charging For Her Very First Collaboration With Allu Arjun In Atlee’s Pan-Action Film?

How Much Is Mrunal Thakur Charging For Her Very First Collaboration With Allu Arjun In

Did AR Rahman Copy Ponniyin Selvan 2’s Veera Raja Veera From This Singer? Court Directs Makers To Deposit ₹2 Crore

Did AR Rahman Copy Ponniyin Selvan 2’s Veera Raja Veera From This Singer? Court Directs

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After