24 Seconds! Riccardo Calafiori Makes Community Shield History With Stunning Arsenal Goal

Arsenal defender Riccardo Calafiori made an explosive start to the 2026-27 season, finding the net inside the opening minute of the FA Community Shield final against Manchester City at Wembley.

The Italy international needed only 24 seconds to break the deadlock, producing the quickest opening goal ever recorded in the history of the Community Shield. Calafiori’s strike eclipsed the previous mark set by former Manchester City player Bobby Owen, who scored after 35 seconds against West Bromwich Albion in 1968.

Arsenal’s opener came from their first meaningful attack of the contest. A long aerial ball dropped towards Noni Madueke, who headed it into the path of Ben White. The defender attempted to move possession through midfield under pressure before finding Myles Lewis-Skelly.

The teenage midfielder was surrounded by two City players but showed impressive composure to escape the pressure. Lewis-Skelly turned away from Phil Foden before producing an excellent through pass into the space behind the Manchester City defence.

Calafiori timed his run perfectly and raced onto the delivery before calmly firing into the near corner.

Manchester City’s goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma will have been disappointed with his positioning. The Italian appeared to commit himself early and moved towards the wrong side, leaving Calafiori with an inviting target.

Beyond the record, the goal offered Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta another encouraging glimpse of the attacking possibilities within his squad.

The combination between Lewis-Skelly and Calafiori was particularly eye-catching. Both players possess the technical ability to operate in multiple positions, allowing Arsenal to create unpredictable movements and overloads in the final third.

Their partnership could become increasingly important this season. Lewis-Skelly spent much of the previous campaign adapting to a more central midfield role, while Calafiori’s progress was disrupted by injuries that restricted his availability.

When fit, however, Calafiori gives Arsenal considerable tactical flexibility. The former Bologna defender is comfortable carrying the ball forward, combining in midfield and contributing in attacking areas despite primarily operating from left-back.

Arsenal supporters have long admired his versatility and technical quality, and his record-breaking strike provided an early reminder of the qualities he can bring to Arteta’s side.

For a team looking to build on its Premier League success and compete for major honours again, Calafiori’s fitness could be crucial. If he can avoid the injury problems that interrupted his previous campaign, his ability to move between defensive and attacking roles could give Arsenal another dimension.

And with Lewis-Skelly continuing his evolution into midfield, the connection between the two could become one of Arsenal’s most intriguing tactical weapons in the new campaign.