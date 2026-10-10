‘250? Cool’: Shai Hope Takes a Dig at Shubman Gill After West Indies Pull Off Record Chase Against India in 2nd T20I

IND vs WI 2nd T20I: West Indies captain Shai Hope appeared to take a cheeky dig at India captain Shubman Gill after leading his side to a remarkable six-wicket victory in the second T20I in Ranchi. Hope smashed an unbeaten 102 off just 45 balls as the visitors chased down India’s mammoth target of 250 with nine balls to spare, levelling the five-match series at 1-1.

Following the match, Hope shared the words “250? Cool” on Instagram, seemingly echoing Gill’s earlier social media post after India’s successful chase in the second ODI. The post quickly became a talking point after the West Indies captain produced a stunning performance to guide his team to victory.







Shai Hope Leads West Indies’ Stunning Run Chase

India were asked to bat first and posted an imposing 249/5 in their 20 overs. Sanju Samson top-scored with an explosive 82 off 41 deliveries, while Ishan Kishan contributed 43 from 22 balls to give the hosts a strong start.

Tilak Varma and Shreyas Iyer then provided a spectacular finish. Tilak remained unbeaten on 44 off 18 balls, while Iyer scored 40 from just 18 deliveries, helping India approach the 250-run mark.

West Indies initially struggled against Mayank Yadav, who claimed two wickets in the opening over before striking again in the sixth. However, Hope and Sherfane Rutherford turned the contest around with an extraordinary counterattack.

The pair added 120 runs from just 54 deliveries, putting the visitors firmly in control of the chase. Rutherford smashed 84 off 37 balls, including seven fours and seven sixes, before departing.

Hope Completes Century as West Indies Level Series

Romario Shepherd joined Hope and continued the aggressive approach, scoring an unbeaten 34 off 13 balls. Hope, meanwhile, maintained the pressure on India’s bowling attack and brought up his second T20I century in spectacular fashion.

The West Indies skipper finished unbeaten on 102 off 45 balls, striking six fours and nine sixes. His innings proved decisive as the visitors reached 250/4 in 18.3 overs to secure a memorable win.

The result levelled the five-match series at 1-1 and ended India’s 10-match winning streak in T20Is. West Indies will take confidence from their record-breaking chase as the teams prepare for the third T20I in Indore on Sunday.

With the series finely balanced, Hope’s form could prove crucial as West Indies look to maintain their momentum against India.