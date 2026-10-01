265 Grams Of Gold Medal Contains How Much Real Gold? Here’s The Official Weight And Material Of Asian Games 2026 Gold, Silver And Bronze Medals

Asian Games 2026 Medal: The medals to be awarded at the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games may look like gold, silver and bronze, but they will not be made of what their colors suggest. The official Aichi-Nagoya 2026 website states that the gold medal is mainly made of pure silver and plated with gold, while the silver medal is made of pure silver.

The gold medal weighs about 265 grams and has a diameter of 80 mm and a thickness of 5 mm. The official specification states that it consists of pure silver plated with at least 1 gram of gold. This means the medal is not a 265-gram piece of solid gold. Instead, gold is used as a coating over the pure silver medal.

The exact amount of gold beyond the stated minimum has not been specified on the official medal page. Therefore, the confirmed figure is that every Aichi-Nagoya 2026 gold medal contains at least 1 gram of gold plating. The website lists the overall weight at approximately 265 grams, but does not provide a separate exact figure for the total amount of pure silver remaining after the gold plating.

How Much Pure Silver Is In The Asian Games Gold Medal?

The official description identifies the base material of the gold medal as pure silver. Its total weight is approximately 265 grams, with at least 1 gram of gold used for plating. However, the organisers do not publish a precise breakdown showing exactly how many grams of the finished 265-gram medal are silver and how many are gold.

That distinction is important because the medal’s total weight should not be interpreted as 265 grams of pure silver plus 1 gram of gold. The official specification only confirms the approximate total weight and the materials used.

Asian Games 2026 Silver Medal: 264 Grams Of Pure Silver

According to the official specifications for the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 medals, the silver medal is made from pure silver and weighs approximately 264 grams.

The silver medal is of the same size as the gold, measuring 80 mm in diameter and 5 mm in thickness. Its official material description is just pure silver which is different from the gold medal that uses a pure silver base with gold plating.

What Is The Bronze Medal Made Of?

The bronze medal weighs approximately 222 grams. It is made from red brass, with the official composition listed as 95% copper and 5% zinc.

The medals were designed by Japanese designer Daisuke Shiba, whose concept was inspired by the Games slogan, “Imagine One Asia.” The design represents different efforts and experiences coming together through sport to create a single achievement.

The organisers have also incorporated sustainability into the medals. Under the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Recycled Medal Project, some of the metals used for the medals were recovered from small electronic devices donated by participating municipalities.

The medal ribbon features the silhouette of the kakitsubata, or Japanese iris, the official flower of Aichi Prefecture. The medal case is made from Aichi-grown Japanese cypress, known as hinoki, and uses an octagonal design inspired by the character “八”, which is associated with the region’s history.