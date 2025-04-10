Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, April 10, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Sports»
  • 3 Players Who Can Replace Ruturaj Gaikwad: CSK’s New Lineup Options

3 Players Who Can Replace Ruturaj Gaikwad: CSK’s New Lineup Options

Chennai Super Kings were dealt a major blow on Thursday (April 10) as head coach Stephen Fleming confirmed that skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad has been ruled out of the ongoing IPL 2025 season due to an elbow fracture.

3 Players Who Can Replace Ruturaj Gaikwad: CSK’s New Lineup Options

3 Players Who Can Replace Ruturaj Gaikwad: CSK's New Lineup Options


Chennai Super Kings were dealt a major blow on Thursday (April 10) as head coach Stephen Fleming confirmed that skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad has been ruled out of the ongoing IPL 2025 season due to an elbow fracture.

The 28-year-old opener sustained the injury during CSK’s clash against Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati on March 30. With MS Dhoni stepping back in as captain, the leadership reins are in safe hands, but Gaikwad’s absence will be deeply felt at the top of the batting order.

Potential Replacements for Gaikwad in CSK’s Squad

Prithvi Shaw

One of the standout names that CSK could turn to is Prithvi Shaw.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Despite going unsold in the IPL 2025 mega auction, the Mumbai-born right-hander could now find a way back into the tournament. Shaw has amassed 1892 runs from 79 IPL appearances, showcasing his flair as an aggressive opener.

He represented Delhi Capitals from 2018 to 2024 and is known for giving his team quick starts in the powerplay. The former India U-19 skipper might be just the kind of explosive option CSK needs to fill the Gaikwad-shaped void.

Mayank Agarwal

Another seasoned name in the mix is Mayank Agarwal.

With stints across five IPL teams—RCB, Delhi Capitals, Rising Pune Supergiants, Punjab Kings, and SRH—Mayank brings both experience and flexibility. The 34-year-old has scored 2661 runs from 127 IPL matches.

He’s equally capable of opening or slotting in at No. 3, much like Gaikwad. “He also served as PBKS captain in IPL 2022,” which shows he can handle pressure and leadership responsibilities if needed.

Ayush Mhatre

For those hoping for a wildcard entry, 17-year-old Ayush Mhatre could be the surprise pick.

The young top-order batter from Mumbai was recently invited for a mid-season trial by CSK. That move has sparked speculation that he might be added to the squad as a replacement.

So far, Mhatre has played nine First-Class and seven List A games, showing early promise. “The youngster has played nine First-Class and seven List A matches so far”—a sign that CSK might be ready to invest in youth.

Ruturaj, retained for a hefty ₹18 crore before the 2025 auction, managed 122 runs in five games this season, including two half-centuries. Unfortunately, CSK only won one of those matches under his captaincy.

Next up, CSK will lock horns with defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders on Friday (April 11) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. All eyes will be on the playing XI and the player who steps into Ruturaj’s role.

ALSO READ: This Star Pacer Sledges Virat Kohli In IPL; RCB Star Fires Back With ‘…Mein Tereko Batata Hu’

 

Filed under

Ayush Mhatre Chennai Super Kings csk ipl IPL 2025 Mayank Agarwal Prithvi Shaw Ruturaj Gaikwad

newsx

Virat Kohli’s ₹110 Crore 8-Year Puma Contract Ends, All Set To Join This Brand For...
newsx

3 Players Who Can Replace Ruturaj Gaikwad: CSK’s New Lineup Options
A man from Uttar Pradesh'

UP Man Catches Wife With Lover, Fears Death And ‘Drum Disposal’ Like Meerut Case
Tahawwur Rana arrested by

Grey Hair, Long Beard- First Images of Mumbai Terror Attacks Conspirator Tahawwur Rana Released After...
As India prepares to pros

Who Is Dayan Krishnan, Top Criminal Lawyer Handling 26/11 Case Against Tahawwur Rana
Prada agrees to buy fashi

Major Shake-Up: Prada Acquires Versace For $1.38 Billion In Historic Deal After $200 Million Discount
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Virat Kohli’s ₹110 Crore 8-Year Puma Contract Ends, All Set To Join This Brand For A Huge Amount?

Virat Kohli’s ₹110 Crore 8-Year Puma Contract Ends, All Set To Join This Brand For...

UP Man Catches Wife With Lover, Fears Death And ‘Drum Disposal’ Like Meerut Case

UP Man Catches Wife With Lover, Fears Death And ‘Drum Disposal’ Like Meerut Case

Grey Hair, Long Beard- First Images of Mumbai Terror Attacks Conspirator Tahawwur Rana Released After Formal Arrest By NIA

Grey Hair, Long Beard- First Images of Mumbai Terror Attacks Conspirator Tahawwur Rana Released After...

Who Is Dayan Krishnan, Top Criminal Lawyer Handling 26/11 Case Against Tahawwur Rana

Who Is Dayan Krishnan, Top Criminal Lawyer Handling 26/11 Case Against Tahawwur Rana

Major Shake-Up: Prada Acquires Versace For $1.38 Billion In Historic Deal After $200 Million Discount

Major Shake-Up: Prada Acquires Versace For $1.38 Billion In Historic Deal After $200 Million Discount

Entertainment

Ed Sheeran Reveals The One Person Who Truly Gets Him , And It’s Taylor Swift

Ed Sheeran Reveals The One Person Who Truly Gets Him , And It’s Taylor Swift

Will James Cameron Lay Off Avatar Staff After Taking U-Turn On Calling AI A Threat?

Will James Cameron Lay Off Avatar Staff After Taking U-Turn On Calling AI A Threat?

Who Is Gauahar Khan’s Husband? Bigg Boss 7 Winner Announces Second Pregnancy At 41

Who Is Gauahar Khan’s Husband? Bigg Boss 7 Winner Announces Second Pregnancy At 41

Watch: Justin Bieber Loses His Cool At ‘Money-Hungry’ Paparazzi, Goes On A Rant Claiming They Don’t Care About Human Beings

Watch: Justin Bieber Loses His Cool At ‘Money-Hungry’ Paparazzi, Goes On A Rant Claiming They

Deepika Padukone Reveals Which City Feels Like Home: Bengaluru or Mumbai?

Deepika Padukone Reveals Which City Feels Like Home: Bengaluru or Mumbai?

Lifestyle

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You Cool And Hydrated

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide To Help You Understand Better

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide