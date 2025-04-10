3 Players Who Can Replace Ruturaj Gaikwad: CSK’s New Lineup Options

Chennai Super Kings were dealt a major blow on Thursday (April 10) as head coach Stephen Fleming confirmed that skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad has been ruled out of the ongoing IPL 2025 season due to an elbow fracture.

Chennai Super Kings were dealt a major blow on Thursday (April 10) as head coach Stephen Fleming confirmed that skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad has been ruled out of the ongoing IPL 2025 season due to an elbow fracture.

The 28-year-old opener sustained the injury during CSK’s clash against Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati on March 30. With MS Dhoni stepping back in as captain, the leadership reins are in safe hands, but Gaikwad’s absence will be deeply felt at the top of the batting order.

Potential Replacements for Gaikwad in CSK’s Squad

Prithvi Shaw

One of the standout names that CSK could turn to is Prithvi Shaw.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Despite going unsold in the IPL 2025 mega auction, the Mumbai-born right-hander could now find a way back into the tournament. Shaw has amassed 1892 runs from 79 IPL appearances, showcasing his flair as an aggressive opener.

He represented Delhi Capitals from 2018 to 2024 and is known for giving his team quick starts in the powerplay. The former India U-19 skipper might be just the kind of explosive option CSK needs to fill the Gaikwad-shaped void.

Mayank Agarwal

Another seasoned name in the mix is Mayank Agarwal.

With stints across five IPL teams—RCB, Delhi Capitals, Rising Pune Supergiants, Punjab Kings, and SRH—Mayank brings both experience and flexibility. The 34-year-old has scored 2661 runs from 127 IPL matches.

He’s equally capable of opening or slotting in at No. 3, much like Gaikwad. “He also served as PBKS captain in IPL 2022,” which shows he can handle pressure and leadership responsibilities if needed.

Ayush Mhatre

For those hoping for a wildcard entry, 17-year-old Ayush Mhatre could be the surprise pick.

The young top-order batter from Mumbai was recently invited for a mid-season trial by CSK. That move has sparked speculation that he might be added to the squad as a replacement.

So far, Mhatre has played nine First-Class and seven List A games, showing early promise. “The youngster has played nine First-Class and seven List A matches so far”—a sign that CSK might be ready to invest in youth.

Ruturaj, retained for a hefty ₹18 crore before the 2025 auction, managed 122 runs in five games this season, including two half-centuries. Unfortunately, CSK only won one of those matches under his captaincy.

Next up, CSK will lock horns with defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders on Friday (April 11) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. All eyes will be on the playing XI and the player who steps into Ruturaj’s role.

ALSO READ: This Star Pacer Sledges Virat Kohli In IPL; RCB Star Fires Back With ‘…Mein Tereko Batata Hu’