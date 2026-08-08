LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > 3 Rigid Rules Introduced By Jose Mourinho Every Real Madrid Player Must Follow Ahead Of 2026-27 Season

3 Rigid Rules Introduced By Jose Mourinho Every Real Madrid Player Must Follow Ahead Of 2026-27 Season

Jose Mourinho has introduced three strict rules at Real Madrid ahead of the 2026-27 season, covering nutrition, punctuality and injury recovery.

3 Rigid Rules Introduced By Jose Mourinho Every Real Madrid Player Must Follow Ahead Of 2026-27 Season. Photo X
3 Rigid Rules Introduced By Jose Mourinho Every Real Madrid Player Must Follow Ahead Of 2026-27 Season. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Sat 2026-08-08 16:37 IST

Jose Mourinho has wasted little time in laying down the law at Real Madrid, with the Portuguese manager introducing three strict rules that his players will be expected to follow during the 2026-27 season.

The return of Mourinho comes at a crucial stage for the Spanish giants, who are desperate to restore their dominance after two seasons without a major trophy. Real Madrid have also seen Barcelona enjoy the upper hand domestically, while their wait for another Champions League triumph has continued.

You Might Be Interested In

Mourinho, who previously enjoyed a highly successful spell at the Santiago Bernabeu, is now looking to bring discipline and consistency back to the squad. According to AS, three key areas have already been addressed by the experienced manager.

1. Strict control over nutrition

Mourinho reportedly wants the club’s nutrition team to have greater authority over what players eat on a daily basis.

Rather than treating dietary advice as optional, the nutritionists will determine menus designed specifically around the physical requirements of elite footballers. Individual food preferences will take a back seat to maintaining fitness, recovery and performance levels.

The idea is to ensure that players approach nutrition with the same seriousness as training and tactical preparation.

2. No tolerance for lateness

Punctuality is another area where Mourinho has reportedly introduced a firm policy.

Players are expected to arrive at the training ground one hour before the scheduled start of team training. Anyone who fails to meet that requirement will reportedly face a physical punishment rather than a financial penalty.

A late arrival could mean spending an additional hour alone in the gym. The rule is intended to reinforce discipline and ensure that the entire squad approaches training with the required level of professionalism.

3. Injuries to be managed at Valdebebas

Mourinho has also reportedly tightened the rules surrounding injury rehabilitation.

Players recovering from injuries will be expected to undergo their treatment at Real Madrid’s Valdebebas training complex instead of seeking external rehabilitation independently. This would allow the club’s medical and fitness staff to maintain closer control over the recovery process.

The approach reflects Mourinho’s wider emphasis on unity and collective responsibility. Rather than allowing individual players to follow separate routines, the manager wants the squad operating within a coordinated structure.

Mourinho returns to Real Madrid with plenty of experience of achieving success in Spain. During his first spell at the club, he helped establish several La Liga records, including the highest points tally in a season and the most victories.

His 2011-12 Real Madrid side, inspired by Cristiano Ronaldo, became the first team in Europe’s major leagues to reach 100 points in a league campaign. Now, Mourinho will hope his strict methods can help another generation of Madrid stars rediscover that level of consistency.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

3 Rigid Rules Introduced By Jose Mourinho Every Real Madrid Player Must Follow Ahead Of 2026-27 Season
Tags: cristiano ronaldoJose mourinhoJose Mourinho rulesLa Liga 2026-27Mourinho Real MadridMourinho strict rulesreal madridReal Madrid 2026-27Real Madrid newsReal Madrid playersReal Madrid rulesReal Madrid squadReal Madrid trainingSpanish footballValdebebas

RELATED News

Shillong Lajong FC Thrash Mumbay FC 5-0, Storm To Top Of Durand Cup Group E

Tottenham Hotspur vs Getafe Club Friendly Match Today: When and Where to Watch TOT vs GET Live Streaming, Kick Off Time, Team News, Predicted Playing XI, Prediction | All You Need to Know

SKM Salem Spartans vs Trichy Grand Cholas LIVE Streaming: Check When and Where To Watch TNPL 2026, SAL vs TRI Match 8 LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop

Central Delhi Kings vs Outer Delhi Warriors LIVE Streaming: Check When and Where To Watch DPL 2026, CDK vs ODW Match 17 LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop

Gianni Infantino Under Fire: Romain Molina Questions FIFA’s Handling of Child Sexual Abuse After UEFA Payout Controversy

LATEST NEWS

Which Country Produces The Most Dry Fruits In The World? The Answer May Surprise You

Ravi Kishan’s ‘Pehchaan, Money Follows’ Remark Goes Viral; BJP Uses Actor-MP’s Line In Gen Z Video

How Woman Accused Of Blackmailing Men Of Rs 6 Crore Via Dating Apps In Uttar Pradesh

How New Kalindi Kunj Bridge Could Ease Traffic And Likely To Spur Property Rates In Nearby Areas

From Shah Rukh Khan To Alia Bhatt: 7 Bollywood Stars Who Built Successful Businesses Beyond Films

Kamika Ekadashi 2026: August 8 or 9? Check Correct Date, Parana Time and Puja Rituals

Gianni Infantino Under Fire: Romain Molina Questions FIFA’s Handling of Child Sexual Abuse After UEFA Payout Controversy

More Than a Father: How the Late Jorge Messi Built and Shielded Lionel Messi’s Historic Football Career

Man Assaults Woman Passenger With Belt On Mumbai Local Train; Viral Video Sparks Outrage

Jorge Messi Dies at 68: Lionel Messi’s Father And Longtime Agent Passes Away After Illness In Rosario

3 Rigid Rules Introduced By Jose Mourinho Every Real Madrid Player Must Follow Ahead Of 2026-27 Season

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

3 Rigid Rules Introduced By Jose Mourinho Every Real Madrid Player Must Follow Ahead Of 2026-27 Season

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

3 Rigid Rules Introduced By Jose Mourinho Every Real Madrid Player Must Follow Ahead Of 2026-27 Season
3 Rigid Rules Introduced By Jose Mourinho Every Real Madrid Player Must Follow Ahead Of 2026-27 Season
3 Rigid Rules Introduced By Jose Mourinho Every Real Madrid Player Must Follow Ahead Of 2026-27 Season
3 Rigid Rules Introduced By Jose Mourinho Every Real Madrid Player Must Follow Ahead Of 2026-27 Season

QUICK LINKS