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Home > Sports News > 430-Run Chase, 93 Fours, 859 Runs! Sri Lanka vs England ODI Thriller Breaks Records | Check All Records

430-Run Chase, 93 Fours, 859 Runs! Sri Lanka vs England ODI Thriller Breaks Records | Check All Records

Sri Lanka vs England ODI Records: Sri Lanka stunned England with a historic 430-run chase in Rawalpindi, securing a thrilling two-wicket victory. Harry Brook’s record-breaking 202 went in vain as the match produced 859 runs, 93 fours and multiple ODI milestones, including the second-highest successful chase in the format’s history.

430-Run Chase, 93 Fours, 859 Runs! Sri Lanka vs England ODI Thriller Breaks Records | Check All Records

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Fri 2026-10-23 15:00 IST

Sri Lanka vs England ODI Records: Sri Lanka scripted a sensational two-wicket victory over England in Rawalpindi after chasing down a daunting target of 430, registering the second-highest successful run chase in ODI history. Harry Brook’s record-breaking 202 off 116 balls powered England to 429/4, but Sri Lanka responded with a stunning batting display to seal victory with one ball remaining.

The high-scoring thriller produced 859 runs across both innings, including a record-breaking 93 fours and 30 sixes. The contest also saw Brook become England’s first men’s ODI double-centurion and register the fastest double-century in the format, making it a landmark match despite his side’s defeat.

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Sri Lanka Complete Second-Highest Successful ODI Run Chase

Sri Lanka produced a remarkable batting performance to overhaul England’s 429/4, reaching 430/8 with one delivery remaining. The victory placed their chase among the greatest in ODI cricket, behind only South Africa’s famous pursuit of 435 against Australia in Johannesburg in 2006.

India’s successful chase of 406 against West Indies in Guwahati in 2026 also features among the highest targets chased down in the format.

Highest successful chases in ODIs:

  • 435 – South Africa vs Australia, Johannesburg, 2006

  • 430 – Sri Lanka vs England, Rawalpindi, 2026

  • 406 – India vs West Indies, Guwahati, 2026

  • 375 – Netherlands vs West Indies, Harare, 2023 (Super Over win)

  • 372 – South Africa vs Australia, Durban, 2016

93 Fours And 552 Boundary Runs Set New Records

The Rawalpindi contest turned into a spectacular display of attacking cricket, with both teams combining for 93 fours and 30 sixes. The 93 boundaries struck for four surpassed the previous ODI benchmark of 87, while the combined 552 runs scored through boundaries established another record.

The match produced 859 runs overall, making it the second-highest aggregate in ODI history. Only the 872-run encounter between Australia and South Africa in Johannesburg in 2006 ranks higher.

Highest match aggregates in ODIs:

  • 872 – Australia (434) vs South Africa (438), Johannesburg, 2006

  • 859 – England (429) vs Sri Lanka (430), Rawalpindi, 2026

  • 825 – India (414) vs Sri Lanka (411), Rajkot, 2009

  • 811 – West Indies (405) vs India (406), Guwahati, 2026

  • 807 – England (419) vs West Indies (389), St George’s, 2019

Harry Brook Smashes Fastest ODI Double-Century

Brook delivered an extraordinary individual performance, scoring 202 off 116 deliveries with 21 fours and 10 sixes. He reached his double-century in just 114 balls, becoming the fastest player to achieve the milestone in men’s ODIs, surpassing Shubman Gill’s 117-ball effort.

Brook also became the first England batter to score an ODI double-century, surpassing Ben Stokes’ previous national record of 182 against New Zealand in 2023.

Fastest ODI double-centuries by balls faced:

  • 114 – Harry Brook vs Sri Lanka, Rawalpindi, 2026

  • 117 – Shubman Gill vs West Indies, Guwahati, 2026

  • 126 – Ishan Kishan vs Bangladesh, Chattogram, 2022

  • 128 – Glenn Maxwell vs Afghanistan, Mumbai, 2023

  • 136 – Pathum Nissanka vs Afghanistan, Pallekele, 2024

Brook Records Highest ODI Score In A Losing Cause

Despite his remarkable innings, Brook became the first batter to score an ODI double-century in a losing cause. His 202 surpassed Zimbabwe’s Charles Coventry’s unbeaten 194 against Bangladesh in 2009 as the highest individual score in a men’s ODI defeat.

Highest individual scores in ODI defeats:

  • 202 – Harry Brook vs Sri Lanka, Rawalpindi, 2026

  • 194* – Charles Coventry vs Bangladesh, Bulawayo, 2009

  • 193 – Fakhar Zaman vs South Africa, Johannesburg, 2021

  • 191 – George Munsey vs Netherlands, Dundee, 2025

  • 181* – Matthew Hayden vs New Zealand, Hamilton, 2007

Sri Lanka’s Batters Seal An Unforgettable Finish

Pavan Rathnayake led the chase with 130 off 106 balls, while Avishka Fernando and Dasun Shanaka both narrowly missed centuries, scoring 97 each. Rathnayake and Fernando built the foundation with a 166-run third-wicket stand, before Rathnayake and Shanaka added another 133 runs.

Janith Liyanage’s unbeaten 61 off 27 balls kept Sri Lanka in contention during the closing stages. With six runs needed from the final two deliveries, Liyanage launched Josh Tongue over long-off for a match-winning six.

The result added another entry to the list of 400-plus ODI totals. India lead that category with nine, followed by England and South Africa with eight each.

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430-Run Chase, 93 Fours, 859 Runs! Sri Lanka vs England ODI Thriller Breaks Records | Check All Records
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430-Run Chase, 93 Fours, 859 Runs! Sri Lanka vs England ODI Thriller Breaks Records | Check All Records
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