South Africa is going to face Bangladesh after a huge loss against England. The match will start from 3.00 pm, according to Indian Standard Time. The live coverage of the match will be streamed on Star Sports 1, 2. It will be streamed online on Hotstar,com

After suffering 104-run defeat against England, South Africa is now hoping to come back in form in their second match against Bangladesh. Although injury has been an issue for the Proteas during the last few days. An injury to Dale Steyn and some strange selection choices did cost South Africa the worst possible start in the world cup.

On the other hand, Bangladesh will play the first match of their World Cup campaign. Mashrafe Mortaza led side would want to prove that they are not the same team as they were before. They have experiences like Tamim Iqbal, Mashrafe Mortaza, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib al Hasan and young guns like Soumya Sarkar, Mustafizur Rahman. Mustafizur Rahman is going to be the key bowler for Bangladesh.

When is South Africa vs Bangladesh match, what is the local time of South Africa, Bangladesh?

South Africa vs Bangladesh match will be held on 3.00 pm in Indian Standard Time, 11.40 pm in South African Standard Time, 3.30 pm in Bangladesh local time.

How to watch live online streaming of World Cup 2019 South Africa vs Bangladesh match?

The LIVE match between South Africa vs Bangladesh can be streamed online on Hotstar.com. For the latest match updates, previews and match reports of all World Cup matches readers can subscribe to NewsX.com.

What TV channel will show live coverage of the World Cup 2019 Australia vs Afghanistan match?

The LIVE match between South Africa vs Bangladesh will be streamed on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 in Hindi.

What is the venue of South Africa vs Bangladesh match?

The venue of the match between South Africa vs Bangladesh is Kennington Oval, London.

South Africa Predicted Playing 11 – Faf du Plessis (c), Quinton de Kock (VC & wk), David Miller, JP Duminy, Hashim Amla, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Dwaine Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir.

Bangladesh Predicted Playing 11 – Mashrafe Mortaza (C), Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Mithun, Sabbir Rahaman, Mehidy Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman,

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App