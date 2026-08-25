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Home > Sports News > 49ers Owner Jed York Gets One-Day Jail Sentence After Ohio Prostitution Arrest | Leeds United Connection, Charges Explained

49ers Owner Jed York Gets One-Day Jail Sentence After Ohio Prostitution Arrest | Leeds United Connection, Charges Explained

San Francisco 49ers owner Jed York pleaded no contest to the reduced charges in Ohio on Monday following his arrest on Sunday based on suspicion of engaging in prostitution.

San Francisco 49ers Owner Jed York Sentenced To One Day Of Imprisonment Over Suspicion Of Engaging In Prostitution. (Image Credits: X)
San Francisco 49ers Owner Jed York Sentenced To One Day Of Imprisonment Over Suspicion Of Engaging In Prostitution. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Tue 2026-08-25 14:03 IST

San Francisco 49ers owner Jed York pleaded no contest to the reduced charges in Ohio on Monday following his arrest on Sunday based on suspicion of engaging in prostitution. As part of the reduced charges, York, who is also the co-owner of EPL football club Leeds United, has been sentenced to a day of jail.

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In a plea deal entered Monday, ​prosecutors amended the original charge to misdemeanor ​disorderly conduct and possessing criminal tools. According ⁠to reports, the criminal tool in ​York’s possession was believed to be a cell ​phone used to reply to a prostitution advertisement.

York, 46, was arrested in East Palestine. Court documents indicate ​agents for the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking ​Task Force intercepted communication in which York responded to a ‌prostitution ⁠website. York, like other NFL owners, is subject to the league’s personal conduct policy. The NFL had not commented on the matter ​as of Monday ​afternoon.
As part ⁠of the reduced charges, York was sentenced to one day in ​the Columbiana County Jail for each ​count. He ⁠was credited with time served Sunday and paid a fine of $1,150, according to court records. York, ⁠a ​native of Youngstown, Ohio, ​has been CEO of the 49ers since December 2008 and ​the team’s principal owner since 2024.

The case has drawn attention because of York’s prominent role in the NFL. York has served as the 49ers’ chief executive officer since December 2008 and became the team’s principal owner in 2024. As an NFL owner, he is subject to the league’s personal conduct policy, which governs the conduct of owners, executives, players and other league personnel.

The NFL had not issued a public comment on the case as of Monday afternoon. York is a native of Youngstown, Ohio, and has been a central figure in the 49ers’ organization for nearly two decades. During his tenure as CEO, the franchise has remained one of the league’s most prominent teams, making multiple postseason appearances and reaching the Super Bowl.

The reduced charges and plea agreement bring the criminal proceedings to a close while potentially leaving the matter open to further review by the NFL. The league’s personal conduct policy allows the organization to examine conduct independently of the outcome of a criminal case. York’s case is therefore likely to remain under scrutiny as the NFL determines whether any league-related action is warranted.

(With inputs from Reuters)

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49ers Owner Jed York Gets One-Day Jail Sentence After Ohio Prostitution Arrest | Leeds United Connection, Charges Explained
Tags: Jed YorkLeeds UnitedSan Francisco 49ers

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49ers Owner Jed York Gets One-Day Jail Sentence After Ohio Prostitution Arrest | Leeds United Connection, Charges Explained
49ers Owner Jed York Gets One-Day Jail Sentence After Ohio Prostitution Arrest | Leeds United Connection, Charges Explained
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