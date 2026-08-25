San Francisco 49ers owner Jed York pleaded no contest to the reduced charges in Ohio on Monday following his arrest on Sunday based on suspicion of engaging in prostitution. As part of the reduced charges, York, who is also the co-owner of EPL football club Leeds United, has been sentenced to a day of jail.

Jed York slapped with hefty fine

In a plea deal entered Monday, ​prosecutors amended the original charge to misdemeanor ​disorderly conduct and possessing criminal tools. According ⁠to reports, the criminal tool in ​York’s possession was believed to be a cell ​phone used to reply to a prostitution advertisement.

York, 46, was arrested in East Palestine. Court documents indicate ​agents for the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking ​Task Force intercepted communication in which York responded to a ‌prostitution ⁠website. York, like other NFL owners, is subject to the league’s personal conduct policy. The NFL had not commented on the matter ​as of Monday ​afternoon.

As part ⁠of the reduced charges, York was sentenced to one day in ​the Columbiana County Jail for each ​count. He ⁠was credited with time served Sunday and paid a fine of $1,150, according to court records. York, ⁠a ​native of Youngstown, Ohio, ​has been CEO of the 49ers since December 2008 and ​the team’s principal owner since 2024.