49ers Owner Jed York Gets One-Day Jail Sentence After Ohio Prostitution Arrest | Leeds United Connection, Charges Explained

San Francisco 49ers owner Jed York pleaded no contest to the reduced charges in Ohio on Monday following his arrest on Sunday based on suspicion of engaging in prostitution. As part of the reduced charges, York, who is also the co-owner of EPL football club Leeds United, has been sentenced to a day of jail.
Jed York slapped with hefty fine
In a plea deal entered Monday, prosecutors amended the original charge to misdemeanor disorderly conduct and possessing criminal tools. According to reports, the criminal tool in York’s possession was believed to be a cell phone used to reply to a prostitution advertisement.
The case has drawn attention because of York’s prominent role in the NFL. York has served as the 49ers’ chief executive officer since December 2008 and became the team’s principal owner in 2024. As an NFL owner, he is subject to the league’s personal conduct policy, which governs the conduct of owners, executives, players and other league personnel.
The NFL had not issued a public comment on the case as of Monday afternoon. York is a native of Youngstown, Ohio, and has been a central figure in the 49ers’ organization for nearly two decades. During his tenure as CEO, the franchise has remained one of the league’s most prominent teams, making multiple postseason appearances and reaching the Super Bowl.
The reduced charges and plea agreement bring the criminal proceedings to a close while potentially leaving the matter open to further review by the NFL. The league’s personal conduct policy allows the organization to examine conduct independently of the outcome of a criminal case. York’s case is therefore likely to remain under scrutiny as the NFL determines whether any league-related action is warranted.
(With inputs from Reuters)